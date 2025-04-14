HBO Announces First Harry Potter TV Series Cast Members, Including Professor Quirrell & Argus Filch

Look, I'm a lifelong fan of "Harry Potter." I may or may not have the trio of stars that appear on the corner of every page in the American book editions tattooed on my arm! I'm still extremely apprehensive about this "Harry Potter" reboot, and while there are definitely a bunch of legitimate reasons to worry about this series being a total flop, I'll just touch on a few here. As I said earlier, this reboot is following a movie franchise that only ended about 14 years ago as of this writing. Those films, which feature Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in career-defining roles as the main trio Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, are still widely watched around the world, and it's going to be a big ask for fans of the franchise to stop viewing those as the definitive adaptations of "Harry Potter."

The series also reportedly plans to adapt one book per season, which makes sense on some level; the movies cut a bunch of plotlines and characters out of pure necessity, and it'll be nice to see some of those added back in. (I say "some" because there's a really uncomfortable plotline involving house-elves in the fourth book, "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," which boils down to "slavery is good for the house-elves because they love it," and I don't know that I need a huge focus on that in the fourth season of the show). Then, of course, there's the J.K. Rowling of it all.

Rowling, who, by her own admission, initially used the pen name "J.K." to blur her own gender and sell more books to young boys as well as girls, has been on a crusade since 2020 when it comes to the transgender community. On her X account, Rowling spends a frankly inordinate amount of time taking a firm stance against this marginalized community under the guise of fighting for the rights of "women," and in early April 2025, she also went after the asexual community for ... no apparent reason. I'm not trying to sound flip — Rowling's stance on these issues has been incredibly harmful to many of her queer, nonbinary, and transgender fans, many of whom have disavowed her work. This is all to say that Rowling is heavily involved in the series, which may give some members of its presumed audience some pause before they press play.

Yes, this casting news is, at face value, exciting, but the "Harry Potter" reboot series is riddled with complications, to say the least. It's set to premiere on HBO in 2026.