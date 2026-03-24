Harry Potter TV Show's Gaps Between Seasons Clarified By HBO Chief Casey Bloys
The "Harry Potter" television series is set to hit HBO sometime in 2027, but don't think that means you'll get a second season in 2028. Quite the contrary, according to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming slate of HBO shows — and its current hit "The Pitt," which has firmly committed to an annual release schedule — Bloys clarified that the "Harry Potter" TV series, which is set to devote one season each to all seven of Joanne "J.K." Rowling's original novels, will not return every single year.
"You have to balance it," Bloys said of shows with longer and shorter seasons as well as shows that will release annually as opposed to ones that need more time. "For some of the bigger shows like 'Harry Potter' or 'House of the Dragon,' or 'The Last of Us,' huge world-building shows, it would be nice to have those on an annual basis. But from a production point of view, it's just not possible," Bloys said, exclusively naming shows that require a lot of special effects in particular. "It's not that everybody involved is just taking their time and sitting around," he clarified. "These shows are complicated to do."
Bloys isn't wrong — a show with an annual schedule needs to keep special effects to a minimum and In order to bring a show back on an annual basis, you do have to start from the beginning with people who know how to do it," Bloys continued, name-checking TV pros like Greg Berlanti and John Wells who have projects at HBO (Berlanti is developing a series, and Wells works on "The Pitt"). "And it's helpful if there are not dragons that need to be rendered, or zombies and things like that." Fair enough!
Casey Bloys weighed in on some of the controversies surrounding the Harry Potter TV show
At this point — even before it's even hit the small screen — it's safe to say that the "Harry Potter" TV show is mired in controversy. First, there's the Joanne "J.K." Rowling of it all. The creator of the "Harry Potter" series has, since 2020, been posting nearly non-stop anti-trans screeds on her social media account, and actors like John Lithgow, who's playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, have been basically forced to weigh in. Then there's Paapa Essiedu, who's set to play Potions master Severus Snape and recently revealed that he's being targeted as a Black man playing a character that some Internet trolls think has to be white. So what did Bloys say about all of this backlash? As he put it:
"The good news-bad news with big IP worlds is you have a lot of passionate fans, huge passionate fan bases. That also comes with people having very specific opinions, people who feel like they're fierce protectors. So anytime we do a show like that, not just 'Harry Potter,' but any kind of big IP show, we will always talk to anybody participating about social media and best practices and things like that. It is just a reality."
This is, if I'm being totally honest, a pretty wild non-answer. On some level, I completely understand; Bloys can't exactly call Rowling a virulent transphobe (even though, in my opinion, she is, which is probably why she blocked me on X). I also think, based on the decisions he's made at HBO thus far, that Bloys does have the premium network's best interests at heart as far as its content is concerned. Still, I wonder about the future of this series.
Will the Harry Potter TV series make it for a full seven-season run?
Look, I don't want to be a killjoy. I really don't! Still, it's my job to think about stuff like this, so let me pose a question: now that we know the "Harry Potter" series will span years between its season releases, how long will it actually survive? Will that lifespan be long enough to cover all seven books in the series?
Obviously, there's no way to tell that now, and there's still a huge audience for literally anything related to the "Harry Potter" franchise despite its creator going on a frankly bizarre and even hurtful crusade on social media for the past several years. The first season of the "Harry Potter" show will, in all likelihood, be an unmitigated success. Obviously, that's good news for Casey Bloys and HBO, but if the show needs a handful of years in between seasons, two problems feel immediately apparent. First of all, those kids — namely, the main trio Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton, who are set to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger — are going to age, and they're going to age fast. Remember how all of the "Stranger Things" kids looked way too old at the end of that series?! Yeah.
The second problem, as I see it, is that people might simply lose interest. There are still eight original "Harry Potter" movies out there to watch, after all. In any case, it is what it is, and Bloys is factually correct: producing a fantasy series like "Harry Potter" doesn't lend itself well to an annual release schedule. We'll just have to see how it goes when the show premieres in 2027.