Harry Potter TV Show's Gaps Between Seasons Clarified By HBO Chief Casey Bloys

The "Harry Potter" television series is set to hit HBO sometime in 2027, but don't think that means you'll get a second season in 2028. Quite the contrary, according to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming slate of HBO shows — and its current hit "The Pitt," which has firmly committed to an annual release schedule — Bloys clarified that the "Harry Potter" TV series, which is set to devote one season each to all seven of Joanne "J.K." Rowling's original novels, will not return every single year.

"You have to balance it," Bloys said of shows with longer and shorter seasons as well as shows that will release annually as opposed to ones that need more time. "For some of the bigger shows like 'Harry Potter' or 'House of the Dragon,' or 'The Last of Us,' huge world-building shows, it would be nice to have those on an annual basis. But from a production point of view, it's just not possible," Bloys said, exclusively naming shows that require a lot of special effects in particular. "It's not that everybody involved is just taking their time and sitting around," he clarified. "These shows are complicated to do."

Bloys isn't wrong — a show with an annual schedule needs to keep special effects to a minimum and In order to bring a show back on an annual basis, you do have to start from the beginning with people who know how to do it," Bloys continued, name-checking TV pros like Greg Berlanti and John Wells who have projects at HBO (Berlanti is developing a series, and Wells works on "The Pitt"). "And it's helpful if there are not dragons that need to be rendered, or zombies and things like that." Fair enough!