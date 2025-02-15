Neville Longbottom's Harry Potter Story Is Even Sadder In The Books

After Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams in the movies) is attacked by Voldemort's snake Nagini, he ends up in St Mungo's Hospital for Magical Maladies and Injuries for treatment — and when his family and friends go to visit him, Harry calls attention to a familiar face. That face is Neville's, and he's shocked to see them; as the book reads, "Neville looked as though he would rather be anywhere in the world but here. A dull purple flush was creeping up his plump face and he was not making eye contact with them." Neville is accompanied by his grandmother Augusta Longbottom, who raised him in his parents' stead ... but things go very wrong for Neville when Augusta casually remarks that Neville's father is in the ward.

Thanks to Ron's gawking, Augusta realizes that Neville's friends don't know about his parents (she has no idea that Harry found out by accident a year beforehand), and explains the situation to the group before Neville's mother Alice unexpectedly joins them. "Neville's mother had come edging down the ward in her nightdress," the book says. "Her face was thin and worn now, her eyes seemed overlarge, and her hair, which had turned white, was wispy and dead-looking. She did not seem to want to speka, or perhaps she was not able to, but she made timid motions toward Neville, holding something in her outstretched hand." It turns out to be a Droobles Blowing Gum wrapper, and the book continues, "His mother tottered away, back up the ward, humming to herself. Neville looked around at the others, his expression defiant, as though daring them to laugh, but Harry did not think he'd ever found anything less funny in his life."

Neville pockets the gum wrapper while his grandmother isn't paying attention, leaving Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Ginny absolutely stunned. It's a heartbreaking scene, and it makes Neville's story even sadder.