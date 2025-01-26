What Happened To Dolores Umbridge After Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows

Not every villain in the "Harry Potter" franchise is an evil Death Eater — or, in "Muggle" terms, a follower of the evil Dark Lord Voldemort (played by Ralph Fiennes in the films). Take Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), for example, who first shows up in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" as a Ministry of Magic plant who comes to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry ostensibly to teach Defense Against the Dark Arts ... but who's really there to spy on and censor the leadership of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon). Umbridge is unquestionably vile and evil, and as series author Joanne Kathleen Rowling explained in the Harry Potter encyclopedia Wizarding World, the character is firmly meant to show that "good" and "evil" aren't always what they seem.

After describing a woman with whom she once worked whom Rowling described as a "bigot" who also loved pictures of fluffy kittens (as well as a difficult schoolteacher from her past), the author continued, "So Dolores, who is one of the characters for whom I feel purest dislike, became an amalgam of traits taken from these, and a variety of sources. Her desire to control, to punish and to inflict pain, all in the name of law and order, are, I think, every bit as reprehensible as Lord Voldemort's unvarnished espousal of evil." (Rowling, in recent years, has faced accusations of bigotry in regards to her views on transgender women, occasionally earning her comparisons to Umbridge of her own.) So, what happens to Umbridge after "Order of the Phoenix" — and where does she end up after the final installment, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows?"