Why Did Voldemort Kill Harry Potter's Parents?

In the "Harry Potter" books — and the film franchise they spawned — Harry, played on-screen by Daniel Radcliffe, faces off against a number of different villains and antagonists (too many, one could argue, for a kid who's not even 18 by the time the story ends). None of them loom quite as large as Voldemort, though. Originally named Tom Marvolo Riddle and played, after he regains corporeal form in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," by Ralph Fiennes, the Dark Lord was one of the most feared and evil wizards in the entire wizarding world ... Until he got his butt kicked by a baby. Let me explain.

Before the proper narrative of "Harry Potter" even gets going, Voldemort takes it upon himself to "visit" the Potter family home in the sleepy wizarding hamlet of Godric's Hollow so that he can murder the trio, including baby Harry and his parents James (Adrian Rawlins) and Lily (Geraldine Somerville). So, why does Voldemort attempt infanticide and murder two people in the process? Why doesn't it work — or more specifically, why is one of the most powerful wizards around unable to take out a little baby? How does this affect Harry's life, and how does he eventually bring Voldemort down for good? Here's the full breakdown.