Harry Potter HBO TV Series Set Photos Offer First Glimpse Of Platform 9¾

We've already gotten a look at Privet Drive, one of the major sets for the upcoming "Harry Potter" series on HBO. Now, according to an account on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), another important location is being built for this massive show. Take a look:

Welcome to, Platform 9 3/4. Harry Potter HBO. pic.twitter.com/NDNyWyayJm — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) June 10, 2025

Platform 9¾, which is where the Hogwarts Express picks up students on the first day of September each year to bring them to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, appears to be under construction. See also:

Platform 9 3/4 being built at Studio for HBO's Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/s2VMMF86ib — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) June 10, 2025

The particularly wild thing about building a set for Platform 9¾ is that the original "Harry Potter" film series (which premiered in theaters from 2001 to 2011) simply used London's real King's Cross train station, which is the in-universe home of the magical platform, as a practical location (while some exteriors were filmed at a different travel hub in the British capital, St. Pancras Station).

Another post from the same account, UnBoxPHD, showed a different set that might be Diagon Alley. In case you need a refresher on all things "Potter," Diagon Alley is where new and returning Hogwarts students go before they head over to Platform 9¾ and catch the train to their school, as it's their one-stop shop for schoolbooks, Potions ingredients, and all sorts of magical artifacts they need for their education. The original Diagon Alley was also a set built specifically for the production, though Leadenhall Market in London was used for some exterior shots in the first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." In fact, if you attend the "Harry Potter" studio tour in Leavesden at the massive Warner Bros. compound there (it's just a short train ride from central London), you can walk through Diagon Alley yourself.