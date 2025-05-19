First Harry Potter HBO TV Series Set Photos Reveal A Key Location From The Books

We're getting our first look at the new "Harry Potter" series already, thanks to a shot of what appears to be the set for 4 Privet Drive.

During his summers away from Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the titular Harry Potter — who was played by Daniel Radcliffe in the original film franchise and, as of this writing, will be played by a young unknown in the TV show — is forced to spend time with his non-magical Muggle relatives, the Dursleys. Not only are the Dursleys really mean to Harry (his Aunt Petunia, played by Fiona Shaw, resents the magical world after her sister became a witch and she didn't, and her husband Vernon and son Dudley, played by Richard Griffiths and Harry Melling, happily follow her lead), but Privet Drive, in the fictional town of Little Whinging, just seems like an unpleasant place to spend time. Based on social media posts, it looks like the Privet Drive set — meaning, the "entire" street — is being built right now.

Advertisement

There are some specific reasons why this is notable. First of all, we know some of the cast of HBO's forthcoming "Harry Potter" series, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, but if Privet Drive is already under construction, we could learn who's set to play Harry and his best friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, pretty soon. (Ron and Hermione are played by Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in the original movies, and all three of these characters will be played by young actors who will presumably grow up on the series.) Second, you might be wondering: Why can't the show just use the same Privet Drive set at Leavesden Studios from the original movies? Well, it's part of a studio tour now, so that's not possible.

Advertisement