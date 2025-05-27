New Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, And Ron Weasley Actors Announced For HBO Series
Three young actors have officially been cast in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series on HBO, according to a press release from Warner Bros. and the premium network.
Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout are set to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. All three of these performers are newcomers to the industry and will, presumably, grow up on the small screen as the "Harry Potter" series covers all seven of Joanne "J.K." Rowling's hit novels.
In the press release, "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said, "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there." Gardiner will serve as the series' showrunner, while Mylod, who recently directed a particularly gutting episode of "The Last of Us" (also for HBO), will work on the series both as a director and executive producer.
McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout will pick up the mantle from Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played the trio in the original set of "Harry Potter" films (which were released between 2001 and 2011).
The Harry Potter series on HBO is taking shape now that the main trio has been cast
There's no question that casting the main trio of the "Harry Potter" TV series was a major missing puzzle piece up until this point, although some pretty big actors have already signed on to play adult characters in the series. John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, and Nick Frost all joined the series previously as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Transfiguration professor and deputy headmistress Minerva McGonagall, Hogwarts' Potions master Severus Snape, and the school's groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, alongside Paul Whitehouse and Luke Thallon as the school's cantankerous caretaker Argus Filch and Harry's first-ever Defense Against the Dark Arts professor, Quirinus Quirrell.
It's definitely exciting that three young actors are embarking on such a lengthy adventure — I'm relatively certain that if you asked Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, they'd tell you that these kids are in for a pretty wild ride — and now that we can imagine new faces as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, the "Harry Potter" TV show finally feels like it's taking shape. It's set to hit HBO sometime in 2027 and was announced back in 2023, so this news has been a long time coming ... and despite my own personal misgivings about this series as a whole, I'm admittedly excited to see what Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout bring to these iconic roles.
In the meantime, the original "Harry Potter" films are available to stream on HBO Max and Peacock.