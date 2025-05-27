New Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, And Ron Weasley Actors Announced For HBO Series

Three young actors have officially been cast in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series on HBO, according to a press release from Warner Bros. and the premium network.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout are set to play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. All three of these performers are newcomers to the industry and will, presumably, grow up on the small screen as the "Harry Potter" series covers all seven of Joanne "J.K." Rowling's hit novels.

Advertisement

In the press release, "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod said, "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron. The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen. We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there." Gardiner will serve as the series' showrunner, while Mylod, who recently directed a particularly gutting episode of "The Last of Us" (also for HBO), will work on the series both as a director and executive producer.

Advertisement

McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout will pick up the mantle from Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played the trio in the original set of "Harry Potter" films (which were released between 2001 and 2011).