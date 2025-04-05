Where Was Harry Potter Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

Creating the magical world of "Harry Potter" was a massive undertaking when the film franchise kicked off in 2001 with the very first movie, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (or, if you don't live in the United States, "Philosopher's Stone"). Warner Bros. and the creative team behind the movies were tasked with bringing Harry's journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to life — and his entire discovery of the magical world in general — and overall, they did a pretty great job! With young actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the lead roles as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, all of whom were flanked by incredible British actors like the late Alan Rickman and Dame Maggie Smith, and picked up cameras in the United Kingdom to create these magical movies.

So, where did they film specifically? A whole variety of places, frankly — which is normally the case with fantasy movies, who utilize a mixture of sets and natural terrain to create otherworldly stories — but let's break down some of the most important shooting locations in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, some of which you can easily visit if you feel so inclined (and, obviously, find yourself in the U.K.).