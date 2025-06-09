HBO's Harry Potter Series Casts The Malfoys And Other Key Characters (And Everyone Has One Thing In Common)

The controversy surrounding the "Harry Potter" TV adaptation sometimes feels a bit insular, as if it's only recognized by people who are chronically online (like me) — so let me attempt to break it down a bit here. Since 2020, Joanne "J.K." Rowling, who adopted the pen name "J.K." to sell more books to young boys at her publisher's suggestion, has been espousing cruel and frankly vindictive views about the transgender community, focusing her ire on transgender women in particular. This situation has escalated rapidly to the point where, after a Supreme Court ruling in the United Kingdom barred transgender people from using bathrooms that line up with their preferred gender identity (among other things), Rowling posted a victorious photo of herself smoking a cigar on what appeared to be a yacht in response. She is now personally funding further legislation and other measures that would limit the freedoms of transgender people in the UK.

Obviously this is relevant to the "Harry Potter" TV series because Rowling wrote the books, but she's also an executive producer on the HBO series and will likely work very closely with creatives like Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, who signed on as a director and executive producer. Rowling's beliefs have produced wildly different reactions from new and former cast members; Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played the original trio, have all expressed support for the trans community, while the new Albus Dumbledore, John Lithgow, played down her views. Meanwhile, Tom Felton, the original Draco Malfoy, just provided a definitive non-answer regarding Rowling's beliefs during an interview about his turn (as Draco again) in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the stage play penned by Rowling. Actors will be asked about Rowling's crusade against trans women in the lead-up to the "Harry Potter" show, and these types of questions are unlikely to vanish when it starts airing.

That's why I have to wonder if this series will make it through seven (or more) seasons. Many "Harry Potter" fans are dismayed, hurt, and disappointed by Rowling's actions and views. There's still significant interest in the franchise as a whole, but this is a major stumbling block that, honestly, can't be overlooked and could cast a pall over the entire project. As more casting news breaks about the series, Lithgows will lend support to Rowling, actors like Paapa Essiedu (the new Severus Snape) will sign petitions supporting the transgender community, and performers will be lightly interrogated about the controversy. Until the show does start airing, the original "Harry Potter" movies are on Peacock now.