Harry Potter Fans All Have The Same Complaint About The Trailer For The HBO TV Series

No, you're not imagining things: Today's films and TV shows really do look different, and not in a good way. As noted in the viral hit YouTube video essay "Why Movies Just Don't Feel 'Real' Anymore," this can be attributed to a number of factors. For example, a lot of the terrible CGI you've undoubtedly noticed lately stems from overworked visual effects artists being forced to meet unrealistic deadlines. Perhaps more than anything, though, modern big-budget projects tend to avoid dramatic color grading in favor of flatter and murkier visuals. It can be a creative choice, but this is too often done for reasons that are far less defendable.

Enter HBO's "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," as it's officially titled. The first trailer for the "Harry Potter" reboot TV series has arrived, and fans have been quick to point out that the imagery contained therein is noticeably lacking when it comes to the whimsical colors and sharp lighting of director Chris Columbus' 2001 film of the same name (itself based on the first book to feature "The Boy Who Lived"). "A Fresh Breath of TV" podcast host Ayana Monique nicely summed that sentiment up by using a gif of Ken Leung's Eric Tao on "Industry" (another HBO show, fittingly) gesturing "no" to comment on "the color grading of the 'Harry Potter' reboot" on Twitter/X. The YouTube video creator "EndymionTV" similarly questioned this on the social media platform, writing, "Why is the new 'Harry Potter' so dark? Where's the whimsical color?"

They're far from the only ones who feel that way. As Twitter/X user "abby" put it: