First Harry Potter HBO TV Series Trailer Tries To Bring The Franchise's Magic Back

We've been hearing about the "Harry Potter" series coming to HBO for a number of years now, and after all that anticipation, we're finally getting a real look at the show with its first trailer.

Overseen by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (who's joined by her fellow "Succession" veteran Mark Mylod, the "grim reaper" of HBO who will direct and serve as an executive producer), the series is set to spend one season on each "Harry Potter" book. Fans of the franchise know that original author Joanne "J.K." Rowling penned a whopping seven novels in total, but in the original "Harry Potter" film franchise that ran from 2001 to 2011, a lot of plotlines and characters ended up on the cutting room floor due to time constraints.

Now, we're getting a much fuller and, frankly, more ambitious take on the saga of The Boy Who Lived, and with this trailer, we get to see various newcomers to the Wizarding World in all their glory on the "Harry Potter" series ... including the new "golden trio" Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. Take a look at the trailer above!