First Harry Potter HBO TV Series Trailer Tries To Bring The Franchise's Magic Back
We've been hearing about the "Harry Potter" series coming to HBO for a number of years now, and after all that anticipation, we're finally getting a real look at the show with its first trailer.
Overseen by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (who's joined by her fellow "Succession" veteran Mark Mylod, the "grim reaper" of HBO who will direct and serve as an executive producer), the series is set to spend one season on each "Harry Potter" book. Fans of the franchise know that original author Joanne "J.K." Rowling penned a whopping seven novels in total, but in the original "Harry Potter" film franchise that ran from 2001 to 2011, a lot of plotlines and characters ended up on the cutting room floor due to time constraints.
Now, we're getting a much fuller and, frankly, more ambitious take on the saga of The Boy Who Lived, and with this trailer, we get to see various newcomers to the Wizarding World in all their glory on the "Harry Potter" series ... including the new "golden trio" Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout, and Arabella Stanton as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. Take a look at the trailer above!
HBO is taking audiences back to the Wizarding World with its Harry Potter TV series
So, what glimpses do we get, specifically, at the new "Harry Potter" TV show in its first teaser trailer? Perhaps most importantly, we now know that the show's official title is "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," which is notable for two reasons. First, I think we all assumed it would just be called "Harry Potter," but it's getting more specific as it focuses on the first book. Second, it's using the British title of the book even though the U.S. version of the story switched it to "Sorcerer's Stone" (a change that required two different versions of one scene in the first "Harry Potter" film).
Beyond that, though? I'll be honest: It looks really similar to the "Harry Potter" movies that already exist. The new child actors are charming, and the adults seem mostly well-cast — with the exception, frankly, of Nick Frost's distractingly bizarre Rubeus Hagrid. Still, the sets look almost identical, and even though the story will apparently expand to show moments before Harry's time at Hogwarts (like when he's being bullied at his Muggle school), it looks like we're just getting more of the same.
In any case, we can expect to see more teasers and trailers as we prepare for the series to drop around Christmas 2026.