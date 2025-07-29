Harry Potter HBO TV Series Cast Guide: See The New Faces Of Hogwarts & Beyond

As book adaptations go, the "Harry Potter" movies are fairly unimpeachable. They stick as closely to the story as seems possible — Alfonso Cuaron played with structure a little bit for "The Prisoner of Azkaban," but not in any way that betrays the novels — they feature many of the greatest British actors of their day, and most seem perfectly cast in the roles assigned. The theme tune is also arguably John Williams' last absolute banger of a timeless classic. So why remake them as a TV series?

There are several possible answers to that question. One is so that all the subplots that had to be cut for time when adapting to two-hour-plus movies can now be dramatized. Another is that Warner Bros. wants to keep monetizing the "Harry Potter" IP for nostalgia, and the "Fantastic Beasts" prequel trilogy just wasn't doing it. Yet another is that the franchise's one surefire potential money-maker, a big-screen adaptation of the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" with the original actors all grown up, is simply unlikely to happen now that author J.K. Rowling is publicly feuding with previous stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson over the issue of trans rights.

Like it or not, the remake is now inevitable, though its ability to last for eight seasons may not be. So let's take a look at who has actually been cast for the update, and see if there's any hope the show can equal the movies.