Harry Potter Recast One Of Its Most Hated Characters But Fans Totally Missed It

When any film series stretches across eight full movies over the span of a decade, there will inevitably be some forced cast shakeups. The most famous one in the "Harry Potter" series is the recasting of Albus Dumbledore between "Chamber of Secrets" and "Prisoner of Azkaban," with the role going from Richard Harris to Michael Gambon, but there were plenty of smaller changes with the minor child actors that were easy to miss. Case in point: poor Lavender Brown, Ron's first love, was played by three different actresses across the series.

The character's first appearance was in "Chamber of Secrets," where she was played by young Kathleen Cauley, and in "Prisoner of Azkaban" she was played by Jennifer Smith (both seen below). Lavender then pretty much disappeared from Hogwarts in "Goblet of Fire" and "Order of the Phoenix" before returning with a vengeance in "Half-Blood Prince," this time portrayed by Jessie Cave.

The actress shake-up was easy not to notice, however, because Lavender was rarely (if ever) addressed by name in her first two movie appearances, so a lot of viewers never even knew this was supposed to be her. Making the shift even less noticeable is how Lavender was a total afterthought in the books up until "Half-Blood Prince," which was only published after those first three movies already came out. So much of what fans would come to associate with the character did not yet exist when Cauley and Smith were originally cast for the (seemingly very minor) role.

The casting change has since received criticism for how the franchise cast Black actresses for Lavender when she was a minor character, only to switch to a white actress the moment she became a love interest and important to the plot. In the movies' defense, it wasn't until "Half-Blood Prince" that author J.K. Rowling clarified that Lavender was white. Then again, Lavender's race was so irrelevant to her character that there wasn't much need to stay accurate to the books in that respect. If "Prisoner of Azkaban" could cut the Marauders' backstory entirely, then surely fans could handle a non-white Lavender.