The (Adorable) Threat That Finally Pushed Harry Potter's Richard Harris To Play Dumbledore

Both the 2001 film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and the 2002 sequel "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" starred the legendary Richard Harris as Professor Albus Dumbledore, the elderly wizard principal of a secret boarding school for child wizards and witches. The school, called Hogwarts, was a vast and mysterious place, full of secret passages, living paintings, shifting staircases, and hidden rooms that contain ineffable magical secrets. The two films, both directed by Chris Columbus, are the only two in the series to possess a sense of glittering wonderment. As the title character (played by Daniel Radcliffe) explored the world of wizards and witches, he was constantly confronting unusual and astonishing things that left him speechless.

Overseeing Harry's wonderment was Dumbledore, depicted in the first two movies as kind, soft-spoken, and grandfatherly. He understood that dangers lurked around every corner, but bothered to understand the inner lives of the children around him and offer them words of encouragement, should they be needed. Harris is imminently appealing in the role. Sadly, Harris passed away in October 2002 at the age of 72. Michael Gambon took over the role for six additional movies, and then, later, Jude Law played Dumbledore in two more.

Harris, however, set the standard, and his version of the character will remain the definitive one. And to think, he nearly didn't play Dumbledore. Indeed, Harris nearly didn't play Dumbledore three times; he repeatedly turned Dumbledore down, even as the studio kept calling back to increase his salary. In a 2001 interview with Zap2it (via the Guardian), Harris recalled his many refusals, explaining very carefully how he was definitely not interested.

It wasn't until he was forwardly threatened by a 10-year-old girl that Harris changed his mind.