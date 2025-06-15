12 Cut Harry Potter Movie Subplots That Should Be In The HBO Series

Nearly 15 years after the conclusion of the "Harry Potter" film franchise, and almost 20 years since the release of J.K. Rowling's final novel, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Warner Bros. is teaming up with HBO to produce an all-new TV series based on the beloved books. We've already met many members of the cast, and while details remain scarce, it's safe to assume the show will stick more closely to the source material, perhaps even expanding on moments the films had to omit.

Yes, the movies are genuine classics — well, most of them, anyway — and the various directors and writers did their best to adapt Rowling's massive texts into feature-length films suitable for general audiences. But that meant many important characters and plot threads were either glossed over or cut entirely.

With 8–10 hours at their disposal per season, the "Harry Potter" TV series showrunners should have more than enough time to present faithful adaptations of the books and include signature moments like the 12 listed below. Without further ado, here are 12 cut "Harry Potter" subplots that should finally get their due in the upcoming HBO series.