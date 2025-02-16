10 Actors Who Turned Down The Harry Potter Franchise

Getting an invitation to Hogwarts is a Harry Potter fan's dream. The idea of playing Quidditch, riding a hippogriff, and practicing wand skills during a Defense Against the Dark Arts class sounds like a blast. Visions of such moments danced in the heads of readers for a few years until the series took to the big screen in the early 2000s, beginning with 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Just like the books, the films took off, creating a film franchise of massive proportions and launching the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Of course, it was a prediction that many could have guessed based on literary success.

Despite the largely unnoticed recasting of one of the franchise's most hated characters, many of the characters and scenes are still beloved today. Established stars of the time, like Kenneth Branagh, Helena Bonham Carter, and the late Alan Rickman, created characters and moments that became core pop culture memories for kids who were growing up with the films. It all makes the idea of someone turning down a role in a Harry Potter film all the more surprising, but it was a move that some well-known actors made for various reasons.

Here's a look at 10 actors who turned down the roles of popular Harry Potter characters before the portrayals that we know and love hit the big screen.