Who Are The Marauders In Harry Potter? The Cut Movie Storyline, Explained

James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew — the last two of whom are played by David Thewlis and Timothy Spall as adults in the "Harry Potter" films — all become friends during their time at Hogwarts and are basically inseparable, especially thanks to the fact that they all end up in Gryffindor together. There's one problem: Remus is a werewolf and has been since he was bitten as a young boy. So, in order to attend Hogwarts in the first place, the headmaster, Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon after the first two films, replacing the late Richard Harris), comes up with a solution wherein Remus sneaks into an abandoned Hogsmeade building called the Shrieking Shack during his monthly transformations. (Hogsmeade villagers believe the building is haunted due to Remus' screams, which keeps them safely away.)

Remus, as the older version of the character tells Harry in the books, assumed his friends would abandon him when they learned the truth, but instead they did something incredible: they all became Animagi in secret, meaning they could transform into animals at will. Despite the fact that this is both illegal and extremely advanced magic, they managed to pull it off; James became a stag, Sirius a dog, and Peter a rat. (That last one's a hint for later.) They also created the "Marauder's Map," a magical item that eventually comes into Harry's possession and acts as a real-time, interactive map of Hogwarts that's signed with their code names: Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot, and Prongs. Again, the map is introduced in "Prisoner of Azkaban," but the movie never bothers to mention that Harry's father created it.

There's also a dark side to the Marauders, as Harry discovers when he sneaks into a Pensieve belonging to his Potions professor and the Marauders' classmate Severus Snape (played by Alan Rickman as an adult in the films). As teenagers, James and Sirius severely bullied a young Snape while Remus passively watched and Peter cheered them on; this explains Snape's deep hatred of Harry and gives Harry a very different picture of his beloved father. This scene is included in the fifth movie, "Order of the Phoenix," despite the fact that, if you haven't read the books, you wouldn't understand the importance of this group.