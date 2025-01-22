Who Gave Harry Potter The Invisibility Cloak In The Sorcerer's Stone?

In the novel of "Deathly Hallows" and the first half of the film adaptation, Harry, Ron, and Hermione head to the home of Xenophilius Lovegood (Rhys Ifans) — editor of the offbeat publication The Quibbler and father of their Hogwarts classmate Luna (Evanna Lynch) — to learn about the mysterious Deathly Hallows, at which point Xenophilius tells them that the truth lies in a children's book left to Hermione in Dumbledore's will. In "The Tales of Beedle the Bard," there's a story called "The Tale of the Three Brothers" that Hermione reads aloud, where three brothers (duh) are walking together one evening and, thanks to their magical ability, construct a bridge to cross a dangerous river. When Death, furious that they thwarted him, appears in front of them, he grants a wish to each of them.

The eldest brother asks for an unbeatable wand, the middle asks for a stone that can bring the dead back to life, and the youngest asks for a cloak to shield him from death. Unfortunately for the first two brothers, their hubris gets them in the end; the eldest brother has his throat slit for the wand, and the middle takes his own life after conjuring the faint spirit of the woman he once loved using the stone. Meanwhile, the youngest brother remains invisible to Death until he reaches the end of his life — and when he feels ready, he passes the Cloak to his son and embraces Death.

When Hermione points out that many cloaks can make the wearer invisible, Xenophilius shoots back, "We are talking about a cloak that really and truly renders the wearer completely invisible, and endures eternally, giving constant and impenetrable concealment, no matter what spells are cast at it." As it happens, that's exactly how Harry's Cloak functions ... which means that he's had one of the Hallows in his possession since the age of 11.

