Why The Elder Wand Is The Most Powerful Wand In The Harry Potter Universe

As good as the "Harry Potter" saga can be, it admittedly gets a little too complicated sometimes. Harry spends every year unraveling some sort of wild conspiracy, and because each installment needs to stretch this stuff out for an entire school year, these conspiracies have a ton of pieces that don't quite fit together. How was that giant basilisk crawling through the school pipes all year in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," and why did Voldemort need Harry to go through that whole tri-wizard tournament just to trick him into touching a portkey in "Goblet of Fire?" There are answers to these questions, but they're not very satisfying.

The flimsiness in "Harry Potter" is often part of the fun. At least, it's easy to forgive, especially in the earlier entries when the franchise still has a childlike tone. It becomes a bigger issue, however, when the flimsiness factors into the property's big serious final showdown between Harry and Voldemort. In the climax of "Deathly Hallows," the fate of the entire world rests on the power of the mysterious Elder Wand, which operates under a logic so confusing and counter-intuitive that even the Machievalian Voldemort can't quite figure it out. It's a plot point some readers and viewers will similarly think back on years later and ask, "Wait, how exactly did that work?"

For the sake of any Potter fans who need a refresher on why the Elder Wand is so important and how it led to Voldemort's defeat, enjoy this handy guide.