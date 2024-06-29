Stephen King Created Pennywise Out Of An Innocent Children's Tale

One of the reasons "It" by Stephen King is such a scary book is that King sort of cheated. Why write one scary monster, he seems to have asked himself, when you could write a dozen different monsters and make them all the same guy? Although the clown persona is definitely the one that's stuck around the strongest in pop culture, the mysterious It, otherwise known as Pennywise or Bob Gray or The Eater of Worlds, takes a different shape depending on which kid he's trying to prey on.

When he's preying on germaphobe Eddie, he's an infected leper. When he's preying on Mike, he takes the shape of a bird from a movie that recently scared him. He's even seemed to have taken the shape of regular humans or possessed their bodies; such was the case with Beverly's abusive father in the book, who makes the jump from physically abusing her (in a way that could be denied if Bev ever tried to report him) to actively trying to kill her in public. It's the sort of thing that makes you wonder just how exactly these kids have survived for so long throughout It's latest return from hibernation, considering It can basically show up at any time in any form.

For King, the inspiration came back in 1978, when he was busy writing his other infamously massive novel, "The Stand." He was walking on a bridge when a well-known children's tale popped into his head. "I thought of the story of Billy Goats Gruff, the troll who says, 'Who's that trip-trapping on my bridge?' and the whole story just bounced into my mind on a pogo-stick," he explains in the book "Stephen King: A Complete Exploration of His Work, Life, and Influences" (via Entertainment Weekly). "Not the characters, but the split time-frame [...] all the monsters that were one monster [...] the troll under the bridge."