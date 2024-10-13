Harry Potter's Deathly Hallows Symbol Explained - Is It Good Or Bad?

In both the book and movie, Hermione reads a story from a children's book, "The Tales of Beedle the Bard," aloud that explains the strange origin of the three items known as the Deathly Hallows. Here's the gist: three brothers end up facing Death, who offers them anything they wish after they magically build a bridge and "outsmart" him (a non-magical person would have died trying to cross the crevasse they bridged). The eldest brother, who's the most arrogant, asks for a wand more powerful than any other, while the middle brother requests a stone that can revive the dead. The youngest brother asks for something that can "hide" him from death. Ultimately, this backfires on the first two brothers: the oldest one boasts that nobody can defeat him, so someone murders him without magic and steals the wand, and the middle brother uses the stone to revive the deceased woman he loved only to die by suicide so he can be with her forever (the stone doesn't actually bring anyone back, but merely provides a ghostly echo of the person). Only the youngest lives a long and natural life by using the cloak of invisibility; as he prepares to "[greet] Death as an old friend," he passes the cloak to his son.

So there you have it: the items are the "undefeatable" Elder Wand, the Resurrection Stone, and the Cloak of Invisibility. Even the most casual Potterheads know that, in the very first book and movie, Harry receives the Cloak of Invisibility as an anonymous Christmas gift with a note that reveals it belonged to his own father. (This is a slightly less important detail, but Harry eventually learns that his father James is a descendant of the real youngest brother, Ignotus Peverell, upon whom the tale is based.)