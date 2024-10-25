Why Snape Kills Dumbledore In Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

With a "Harry Potter" TV series adaptation in the works by Warner Bros, fans have been wondering how it'll set itself apart from the movies, and what the writers will do with all the extra time a TV show allows them. Will they keep in the storyline about Hermione trying to free the house elves and getting laughed at by everyone? Will they flesh out the books' riveting sequences of the kids stressing out about finals? There are a lot of things the show could either expand on or change up throughout its seven main books of source material, but there's one thing that needs to stay the same: Snape has to kill Dumbledore at the end of Harry's sixth year at Hogwarts.

This is perhaps the most famous, most iconic moment in the series, where the seemingly unflappable headmaster Dumbledore is laid low not by Draco Malfoy, who's been tasked with killing him, but by broody potions professor Severus Snape. Readers (and movie viewers) knew that Snape was a jerk, and they even knew he'd joined Voldemort's side back during his first reign, but because Dumbledore kept sticking up for him, we were inclined to assume he could be trusted. Defense Against the Dark Arts professors aside, Dumbledore is generally seen as a good judge of character.

So, what actually happened here? How did wise old Dumbledore let Snape get one up on him like this? For those who need a refresher on this plot point ahead of the TV show, or who simply want to know what happens without giving JK Rowling any more money in the process, here's the tea.