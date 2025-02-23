The Harry Potter Star Who Almost Played Bellatrix Lestrange Before Helena Bonham Carter

Helena Bonham Carter's Bellatrix Lestrange ranks among the best villains in the "Harry Potter" franchise (or worst, depending on how you judge evil characters). She's one of Lord Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) most loyal disciples, and she's arguably even more sadistic than He Who Must Not Be Named, which is evident by the way in which she gleefully torments her victims. These days, it's difficult to imagine anyone other than Carter in the role of Bellatrix. Be that as it may, another actor was initially cast as the wicked Death Eater.

According to a 2005 report from The Mirror, the late Helen McCrory was originally set to play Bellatrix in "Harry Potter and the Order and the Phoenix." However, she had to be recast shortly after getting the part. The reason? McCrory had become pregnant (as Newsround revealed while reporting on the re-casting in 2006), which would have been noticeable during some of the film's more action-packed scenes featuring Bellatrix.

This didn't mark the end of McCrory's run in the franchise, though. She was subsequently cast as Narcissa Malfoy — Bellatrix's sister — in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" and reprised the role in the "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" movies. Carter, meanwhile, was more than happy to replace her co-star as soon as the opportunity arose.