Harry Potter: The Weasley Family Tree Explained

The "Harry Potter" franchise features numerous families in its magical world of wizarding and witchcraft, though perhaps none as extensive as the Weasleys. As Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) discovers his and his family's important role in the battle against the evil wizard Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), he's taken by the Weasleys. Identifiable by their hereditary red hair, Harry practically becomes a surrogate son to the family before marrying into it by the series' end. However, with so many Weasley children, including those that barely appear in the movies at all, it can be hard for casual viewers to keep track of them all.

Here is a complete rundown of the Weasleys appearing throughout the "Harry Potter" movies and how each of them help steer the overarching story. Though humble in status among the wizarding world, this unassuming family helped save the day immeasurably by Harry's side. This article also includes major characters that marry into the Weasley family over the course of the series, as revealed in the final film's epilogue.

Without further ado, here is the Weasley family tree from the "Harry Potter" franchise explained.