Harry Potter: The Weasley Family Tree Explained
The "Harry Potter" franchise features numerous families in its magical world of wizarding and witchcraft, though perhaps none as extensive as the Weasleys. As Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) discovers his and his family's important role in the battle against the evil wizard Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), he's taken by the Weasleys. Identifiable by their hereditary red hair, Harry practically becomes a surrogate son to the family before marrying into it by the series' end. However, with so many Weasley children, including those that barely appear in the movies at all, it can be hard for casual viewers to keep track of them all.
Here is a complete rundown of the Weasleys appearing throughout the "Harry Potter" movies and how each of them help steer the overarching story. Though humble in status among the wizarding world, this unassuming family helped save the day immeasurably by Harry's side. This article also includes major characters that marry into the Weasley family over the course of the series, as revealed in the final film's epilogue.
Without further ado, here is the Weasley family tree from the "Harry Potter" franchise explained.
Ron Weasley
The most prominent Weasley in the entire "Harry Potter" franchise, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) is Harry's best friend and classmate at Hogwarts. Ron is the second-youngest child in the family, with five older brothers and a younger sister. With so many siblings, Ron grew up under humbler means than many of his classmates, often sporting hand-me-down clothing and school equipment. Despite their financial challenges, the Weasleys maintained a loving household in a home in the English countryside known as the Burrow.
Ron first meets Harry during their commute together to Hogwarts and becomes firm friends with him from that moment on. This friendship is solidified by both boys being sorted into Gryffindor House, a trend that persisted for everyone in Ron's family. The two students befriend fellow newly minted Gryffindor Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and the trio play a pivotal role in defeating the resurrected Voldemort. Ron survives the final battle at Hogwarts (though he almost didn't in the books), where he and Hermione begin a romantic relationship, eventually marrying and having two children together.
Arthur Weasley: Ron's father
The Weasley family patriarch is Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams), who works an office job at the Ministry of Magic. Ancillary material and passing details in the series reveal that Arthur's parents are Septimus and Cedrella Weasley, and he grew up with two brothers. Arthur met his wife as classmates at Hogwarts, with both of them sorted into House Gryffindor like their children. Harry's godfather Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) implies that Arthur is a distant cousin in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," though this is never elaborated on further.
Because of his position in the Ministry of Magic guarding the Hall of Prophecy, Arthur is attacked by Voldemort's snake familiar Nagini, surviving only through Harry's intervention. After recovering, Arthur is kept under close observation by Voldemort's associates that infiltrate and take over the Ministry of Magic, eventually forcing him to go into hiding. Arthur survives the final battle against Voldemort and his army of Death-Eaters at Hogwarts and lives to become a grandfather of 12 grandchildren. Arthur takes on a role of greater importance within the Ministry after Kingsley Shacklebolt becomes the new Minister of Magic.
Molly Weasley: Ron's mother
The love of Arthur's life and Weasley family matriarch is Molly Weasley (Julie Walters), née Prewett. Like her future husband, Molly grew up with two brothers, Gideon and Fabian, who are similarly unseen in the series. Sorted into House Gryffindor alongside Arthur at Hogwarts, the two became inseparable and married shortly after completing school. As the mother of six children, Molly stayed at home to raise them and is generally more assertive than Arthur, both in terms of personality and parenting.
After her youngest son Ron befriended Harry, Molly sees him as something of a surrogate son, immediately welcoming him into the family. Molly and her husband play key roles in the revived Order of the Phoenix, reformed to take on the resurgent Voldemort and his Death-Eaters. During the Battle of Hogwarts, where Voldemort is eventually defeated for good, Molly kills Voldemort's trusted associate and lover Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter). After the war, Molly happily cares for her many grandchildren, though she never fully emotionally recovers from losing one of her sons in the battle.
Bill Weasley: Ron's oldest brother
The oldest of the Weasley children, by two years, is Bill Weasley (Domhnall Gleeson), older than Ron by approximately a decade. Bill has long since graduated from Hogwarts by the time Ron begins attending the school, serving as both a prefect and Head Boy with Gryffindor House during his time there. Following his graduation, Bill works as a curse-breaker for Gringotts Wizarding Bank abroad but returns to England after learning about Voldemort's revival. Around this time, Bill begins dating French witch Fleur Delacour (Clémence Poésy), marrying her in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows."
Though referenced in early movies, Bill doesn't make his first full appearance until "Deathly Hollows," with his prior encounter with werewolf Fenrir Greyback (Dave Legeno) taking place off-screen. Bill appears briefly as a photograph in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," with the character silently portrayed by Richard Fish. During "Deathly Hollows," Bill and Fleur provide shelter for Harry and his friends at their seaside cottage ahead of the Battle of Hogwarts. After the war, Bill and Fleur have three children, Victoire, Dominique, and Louis Weasley, with Bill returning to his work for Gringotts.
Charlie Weasley: Ron's second-oldest brother
Arthur and Molly's second-oldest child is also the only one not to make a full appearance in the film series. Charlie Weasley (Alex Crockford) has long since graduated from Hogwarts by the time that Harry starts attending the school, with Charlie approximately eight years older than Ron. A lifelong dragon enthusiast, Charlie is abroad for most of the events of the series studying dragons in Romania. Though Charlie is referenced in the early movies, his only appearance is as a photograph from a family vacation in Egypt in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," seen behind Ron and Molly.
Charlie plays a larger role in the books, particularly in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," assisting with the dragons involved with the Triwizard Tournament. After Rubeus Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) disastrously tries to adopt a dragon, Charlie accepts the drake to avoid it causing anymore trouble, something that happens off-screen in the movie. In the books, Charlie is a participant at the Battle of Hogwarts, surviving the battle. After the war, Charlie does not settle down and get married or have children, preferring to resume his focus on studying dragons.
Percy Weasley: Ron's third-oldest brother
The third-eldest Weasley child, Percy Weasley (Chris Rankin), is also the one with the most tumultuous relationship with his family. Four years older than Ron, Percy is a model student during his time at Hogwarts. By the time Harry and Ron begin attending the school, Percy is made a prefect, providing guidance for new students in Gryffindor House. Percy's prodigious academic performance led him to be named Head Boy in his final year at Hogwarts, something his younger brothers teased him mercilessly about.
After graduating, Percy follows in his father's footsteps to work for the Ministry of Magic, but this became a source of estrangement between him and his family. Percy works closely with Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy), supporting his vehement denial that Voldemort has returned. This severely strains Percy's relationship with his family, siding with his boss on the matter rather than his parents. When Voldemort's return became public, Percy eventually rejoins his family against the Death-Eaters. Ancillary material reveals Percy marries a woman named Audrey and has two daughters, Molly and Lucy, with her.
Fred Weasley: Ron's fourth-oldest brother
Born momentarily before his twin brother, Fred Weasley (James Phelps) is Arthur and Molly's fourth child. Fred and his twin George (Oliver Phelps) are inseparable and virtually indistinguishable from one another in physical appearance and behavior, confusing even their parents. Unrepentant class clowns, Fred and George are consequently pulling pranks around Hogwarts, making them notorious with their faculty. This comes to a head with the appointment of the cruel headmistress Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton, who reprised her role in Universal's Harry Potter theme park), with Fred and George quitting school in a prank-filled last ride.
The two twins find their calling, opening Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes, a store in Diagon Alley specializing in gag and prankster novelty items. The two brothers are also prominent members of the reformed Order of the Phoenix, placing them in direct conflict against the Death-Eaters. This turned to tragedy when Fred was killed in the Battle of Hogwarts by an explosion caused by Voldemort's forces. Fred's death shook the rest of his family to their core, with the Weasleys never fully recovering from his passing.
George Weasley: Ron's fifth oldest brother
Fred Weasley's twin brother George was born minutes after him, making George the fifth-oldest child in the family. Best friends with Fred and possessing a strikingly unique connection with him as twins, the two brothers were an absolutely mischievous presence at Hogwarts. Like Fred, George is approximately two years older than Ron and Harry, with both twins two years younger than their brother Percy. After gleefully being expelled from school, Fred and George received generous funding from Harry to open Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes to great success.
While disguising himself as Harry to confuse the Death-Eaters in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows," George loses his ear to a spell cast by Severus Snape (Alan Rickman). This marks the first time that George and Fred are physically identifiable from each other as the nature of Snape's curse means that George's ear can't be restored. After Fred is killed during the Battle of Hogwarts, George is inconsolable at the loss of his twin and lifelong best friend. George eventually marries former classmate Angelina Johnson, with the two having two children, Fred and Roxanne, with Fred named after his late uncle.
Ginny Weasley: Ron's sister
Arthur and Molly's only daughter and youngest child is Ginevra Weasley (Bonnie Wright), more commonly known as Ginny. A year younger than Ron and Harry, Ginny is targeted by the Death-Eaters in a failed plot to revive Voldemort in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." By Harry's sixth year at Hogwarts, in "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," he develops romantic feelings for Ginny, which she happily reciprocates. Ginny remains at Hogwarts while Harry and his friends destroy Voldemort's Horcruxes, leading the resistance efforts against the Death-Eaters at the school.
Playing a key role in both the movies and books, Ginny is depicted as Harry's fiery equal, forced to grow up quickly because of the Death-Eaters' machinations. This includes Ginny being an excellent Quidditch player, joining the Gryffindor team alongside Harry and Ron. Ginny eventually marries Harry while beginning a professional career as a Quidditch athlete, becoming a sports reporter after retiring from competing. An epilogue set 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts reveals Ginny and Harry have three children, James, Albus, and Lily.
Fleur Delacour: Ron's sister-in-law
While Ron has several sisters-in-law through his brothers' marriages, the most notable of them is Fleur Delacour. Introduced in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," Fleur is a star pupil at Beauxbatons Academy, the French wizarding and witchcraft school. Approximately three years older than Ron and Harry, Fleur is selected as Beauxbatons' representative during the Triwizard Tournament hosted by Hogwarts. Though Fleur doesn't win the competition, she leaves Hogwarts on good terms with Harry after he saves her younger sister Gabrielle (Angelica Mandy).
Through her mother Apolline Delacour, Fleur is a quarter-Veela, an ephemeral type of witch with silvery hair and porcelain skin native to Eastern Europe. Fleur and Gabrielle's father is known simply as Monsieur Delacour, with his full name never revealed in the books or movies. Getting a job at Gringotts Bank, Fleur embarks on a whirlwind romance with her colleague Bill Weasley, with the two marrying three years after the Triwizard Tournament. Fleur and Bill have three children together, living at scenic Shell Cottage on the English coastline.
Hermione Granger: Ron's wife
If Ron developed a reputation as being the more carefree member of his core friend group, his future wife Hermione Granger quickly developed one as its overachiever. Meeting Ron and Harry during their first commute to school on the Hogwarts Express, Hermione initially rubs Ron the wrong way with her uptight demeanor. After rescuing Hermione from a rampaging troll, Ron and Hermione set aside their differences and become the best of friends, along with Harry. By "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," it is clear that Hermione is romantically interested in Ron, jealous after he begins dating classmate Lavender Brown (Jessie Cave, though the role was played by a different actor previously).
In contrast to many of her classmates, both of Hermione's unnamed parents are Muggles, non-magic users, who are confused but supportive of their daughter's aptitude for sorcery. During the Battle of Hogwarts, Hermione and Ron share their first kiss and marry some time later, having children Rose and Hugo. Hermione is also the godmother of Harry and Ginny's eldest child, James, strengthening her familial bonds beyond her marriage to Ron. In the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," it is revealed that Hermione becomes the Minister of Magic.
Harry Potter: Ron's brother-in-law
The Boy Who Lived, Harry Potter gained fame as an infant after Voldemort's Killing Curse on him mysteriously reflected back at the Dark Lord. Harry is the son of James and Lily Potter, with Lily sister to the Muggle Petunia Dursley (Fiona Shaw). Always resentful of her sister for her magical abilities, Petunia adopted Harry after his parents were killed by Voldemort when he was just a baby. Harry was raised by Petunia and her husband Vernon (Richard Griffiths), though he was constantly mistreated by them and their son Dudley (Harry Melling).
Meeting the Weasleys as they all board the Hogwarts Express to begin school, Harry and Ron immediately become best friends as Harry acclimates to the hidden magical world. The Weasleys similarly take to Harry instantly, seeing him as something of a surrogate family member. This association becomes official when Harry marries into the family through his marriage to Ron's younger sister Ginny. Ron and Harry's friendship endures well into their adulthood, with Harry and Ginny having three children of their own, expanding the Weasley family into the next generation.