Imelda Staunton Is Returning As Harry Potter Villain Dolores Umbridge, But There's A Twist

One of the most notorious villains in the Wizarding World is making an unexpected return. Imelda Staunton is reprising her role as Dolores Umbridge in the "Harry Potter" universe. But it's not going to be in a new movie or even the upcoming TV series in the works for the Max streaming service. Instead, Staunton will be part of the new "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic" ride coming to Universal Orlando next year.

The news was announced via a new promotional video released by Universal, which includes choice bits of footage of Staunton filming her new scenes as the famed "Harry Potter" villain against a green screen. In the video, Assistant Director Anisha Vyas Burgos called Staunton "absolutely brilliant," with the actress returning to the universe for the first time since appearing in "The Deathly Hallows: Part 1" back in 2010. Burgos also added, "She got to take Umbridge to the extreme."

While nobody can top Voldemort so far as baddies go in the Wizarding World, Dolores Umbridge was absolutely unlikable and one of the series' greatest villains. Her return in the ride has to do with a trip to the British Ministry of Magic for Umbridge's trial. As fans will surely recall, Ubridge was imprisoned in Azkaban for her crimes. Not to spoil the new ride or anything, but as one might guess, she's not just going to go quietly.

Staunton has kept busy in the years since leaving the Wizarding World, including her role as the late Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix's "The Crown." She's an accomplished actress who doesn't exactly have trouble finding work. But this ride represents a way to bring her back into the fold. Staunton had previously cast doubt on her return to the "Harry Potter" universe. The actress appeared in a total of three of the films, including "The Order of the Phoenix" and "The Half-Blood Prince."