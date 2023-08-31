Why Harry Potter's Bonnie Wright Was Constantly Frustrated With The Franchise

Bonnie Wright is part of one of the biggest movie franchises of all time, having portrayed Ginny Weasley in the eight movies that were adapted from J.K. Rowling's best-selling "Harry Potter" book series. But Ginny didn't have as much opportunity to shine on screen, as the character was often sidelined in order to service the limited time in which the filmmakers had to tell these stories. Now, more than 20 years after first playing the part, Wright has expressed her frustration with that fact.

The actor recently appeared on an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's "Inside of You" podcast and discussed her time working on the "Harry Potter" films, which dates back to 2002's "Chamber of Secrets" when she was just nine years old. During the conversation, Wright explained that she felt a good deal of anxiety about bringing a beloved character to life, particularly given the limitations the medium of cinema presents:

"I definitely feel there was anxiety towards performing and doing the best thing as my character built, for instance. Like, 'Oh gosh, will I do justice to this character that people love?' So that was always hard to do, especially when, inevitably, a lot of the scenes of every character were chopped down from the book to the film. So you didn't really have as much to show in the film. Sometimes that was a little disappointing because there were parts of the character that just didn't get to come through because there weren't the scenes to do that. That made me feel a bit anxious or just frustrated, I guess."

Undoubtedly, at that young age, an actor isn't going to understand what they're truly getting into. Even so, as time went on, it's clear that Wright knew that Ginny wasn't going to be as developed in the films as she was in the books.