One Of The Harry Potter TV Show's Cast Members Was Cut From The Movies

In a world of endless reboots, revivals, and almost every studios' desire to continually bank on reliable IPs, it was only a matter of time until Hogwarts was revisited on the screen. Despite the controversy surrounding author JK Rowling's involvement in the project, HBO is pressing ahead with a planned seven-season "Harry Potter" series for MAX, with each installment set to adapt a different book from the original literary saga. With the intended 2026 premiere date on the horizon, the show has added some star-studded names to the cast, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

What's more, all of those actors are joining the Wizarding World for the first time, so the series should feel different from previous cinematic adaptations due to the fresh faces playing such iconic characters. However, some blasts from the past are returning to the fold, albeit in different roles. Specifically, Paul Whitehouse — who's been cast as Hogwarts' cranky, cat-loving custodian Argus Filch — played a different character in Warner Bros.' "Harry Potter" film saga.

Of course, you'd be forgiven for not knowing that, as his scenes never made it into the final cuts of the movies. So, for those of you who are curious about deep-cut Wizarding World trivia, let's find out who Whitehouse portrayed in the original "Harry Potter" flicks.

