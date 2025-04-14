One Of The Harry Potter TV Show's Cast Members Was Cut From The Movies
In a world of endless reboots, revivals, and almost every studios' desire to continually bank on reliable IPs, it was only a matter of time until Hogwarts was revisited on the screen. Despite the controversy surrounding author JK Rowling's involvement in the project, HBO is pressing ahead with a planned seven-season "Harry Potter" series for MAX, with each installment set to adapt a different book from the original literary saga. With the intended 2026 premiere date on the horizon, the show has added some star-studded names to the cast, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.
What's more, all of those actors are joining the Wizarding World for the first time, so the series should feel different from previous cinematic adaptations due to the fresh faces playing such iconic characters. However, some blasts from the past are returning to the fold, albeit in different roles. Specifically, Paul Whitehouse — who's been cast as Hogwarts' cranky, cat-loving custodian Argus Filch — played a different character in Warner Bros.' "Harry Potter" film saga.
Of course, you'd be forgiven for not knowing that, as his scenes never made it into the final cuts of the movies. So, for those of you who are curious about deep-cut Wizarding World trivia, let's find out who Whitehouse portrayed in the original "Harry Potter" flicks.
Paul Whitehouse played a Hogwarts painting in the original Harry Potter films
One of the advantages of rebooting the "Harry Potter" franchise as a TV series is being able to include more material and characters from the original books. While the movies feature plenty of bit-part characters like Nearly Headless Nick (John Cleese) and Fat Lady (Dawn French), some of their ghostly and painting-based counterparts were omitted from the finished products. One of the most notable examples is Paul Whitehouse's Sir Cadogan, who only has a deleted scene in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."
For those who are unfamiliar with the original "Harry Potter" stories, Cadogan is a knight and wizard who was immortalized as a painting located in Hogwarts' Divination corridor. The deleted scene in question from "Azkaban" shows him grabbing his sword and getting ready for battle before stumbling over, implying that he's clumsy. However, the Wizarding World lore states that he was brave during his heyday, as he defeated the Wyvern of Wye dragon in battle.
Whitehouse might not have gotten his chance to shine as the knight in the films, but playing Filch will give him more to do in the TV series. After all, the caretaker is always roaming the corridors of Hogwarts with his trusty feline by his side, making sure that the students of Hogwarts are behaving themselves. As such, viewers can look forward to Harry and his buddies having some intense exchanges with the old crank.