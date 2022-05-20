Men Star Paapa Essiedu On Haunting Jessie Buckley [Interview]

Paapa, you have the difficult role of playing a character who doesn't really appear in the flesh in the film. He looms over the entire film. He appears in flashbacks. When playing a role like that and one whose characteristics we only know through Harper's point of view, how did you approach it?

Yeah. It's interesting because, obviously, that's the first aspect that you get from watching the film, but I kind of had to think of it from my perspective or from James' perspective and playing the scene. So, the scene kind of, even though it gets kind of split into three or four different segments, we tried it all as one thing.

We spent a lot of time talking, and a lot of time building the foundations and structures and discussing what people thought that relationship was, what that relationship can be, and why it got to the point that it had. And then it was just playing it. Obviously we, as the audience, will see it from Alex's point of view but you had to — it felt like a strange experience.

So did you have those discussions with Alex? Or was it something that you just had built up in your own mind, or with Jessie?

Yeah, we were lucky that we had two weeks for rehearsal before we started filming. That rehearsal period was just very free fall, it wasn't like we did the scenes apart, it was just like each day we woke up early, then it's just, chat about the tricks and ideas that we would have, and different bridges [between] the characters. [It was] that kind of relationship. But yeah, Alex is a very competent director so everything was a two-way street.

What was your impression of the script when you first read it? What drew you to it specifically?

Super intense. I thought it would be just a super intense piece of writing, that made me think twice about what was actually going on inside Alex Garland's mind but, I found it very effective and very scary if I'm honest. I read it maybe two or three times, then me and Alex sat down just trying to [talk] about the film and everything else. I find him such an interested, curious individual. Very inclined to be around [him] and to get into conversation with. Yeah, it was surreal.

All your scenes are full of intense emotions. What was it like to go in shoot that, and then come back for the final, more surreal scenes that you appear in?

Yeah, weirdly we actually shot the final scene before we did the main scenes but, it was on the last day ... that we actually shot that scene between me and Harper because the rest of the film is shot [chronologically], I recall. Yeah, I kind of liked to spend some time in the dressing room at the start to shoot and when I'm waiting on a shoot kick back and then you can just come watch at the back.

The scenes are so high energy and high acting and high commitment that really sometimes what you've got to do is you have to go back and get your fury to a person across from you, when the person across from you is just a prop thing, you are in so intense[ly].