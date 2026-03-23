Moana Trailer Reveals Dwayne Johnson's Live-Action Maui (And Some Really Ugly Visuals)

Let's put the decision-making that led to this project aside for a minute, take a step back, and look at what this film might have going for it. Catherine Laga'aia is making her film debut as Moana, and if all goes well, this could be the kind of star-making role that leads to decades of work for the young performer. (Although, for a bit of a reality check in that department, director Guy Ritchie's "Aladdin" made over a billion dollars globally, yet star Mena Massoud unfortunately joined the ranks of actors who struggled to find roles after appearing in successful films.) She, at least, appears to have a bit of verve as a performer that approaches her animated counterpart, so we're pulling for her. It's also nice to see other actors of Pacific Islander descent on screen here, since that demographic is frequently underserved or even flat-out ignored by the industry.

Thomas Kail, who directed both the stage version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's mega-successful "Hamilton" and the filmed version for Disney+, is making his proper feature directorial debut here. Considering his history with Miranda (who, remember, co-wrote the original songs for "Moana" and is returning here as a producer and a songwriter), maybe Kail will provide an inspired take on the story and have us eating our words about the lack of creativity on display. Probably not, but maybe!

And then, of course, there's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, reprising his role as Maui. Will the combination of "The Smashing Machine" failing at the box office and this film inevitably being a huge financial success cause him to retreat back into bland franchise roles? Or will he still be willing to take risks in the years ahead? Whatever the answer, this iteration appears to be severely lacking the charisma and energy he brought to the animated movie. It's almost like this whole thing was a bad idea from the start.

"Moana" swims into theaters on July 10, 2026.