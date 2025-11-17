Disney's Live-Action Moana Movie Trailer Will Likely Have Everyone Asking The Same Question

Less than a decade after Disney's "Moana" took audiences by Pacific storm, it's coming back, with a new teaser trailer giving fans their first look at the film's upcoming live-action adaptation. Set to drop in theaters on July 10, 2026, "Moana" is another entry in what's become an incredibly crowded category since the animated original came out in 2016 — the live-action remake, which has since spread beyond Disney to encompass other studios as well, like DreamWorks' 2025 version of "How to Train Your Dragon."

For many, the question is now resounding: Why do we keep doing this? Yet, at the same time, the answer remains obvious: These movies make a lot of money. In an age when the theatrical family film has become an endangered species, taking an animated hit and remaking it as a live-action/CGI spectacle is an easy move. Just this year, Disney's live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake dominated the box office. Back in 2024, the CGI "Mufasa" movie made almost $750 million worldwide. As long as these adaptations keep delivering — while the film industry continues to struggle to fit modern production trends into the longstanding theatrical model — they are sure to continue, and the gold rush on animated classics has never been more apparent than "Moana" getting a live-action makeover before it even turns 10 years old.

Is that a bad thing? In the case of "Moana," I'd have a hard time saying no. At the very least, this remake will be a major platform for young star Catherine Laga'aia and other actors of Pacific Islander descent, a demographic that rarely gets much attention or financial support from Hollywood. Even so, it's really difficult not to get frustrated with the level of IP regurgitation we've reached.