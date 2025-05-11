15 Actors Who Struggled To Find Roles After Successful Movies

A great role can make a career... if there's a decent follow up. A good actor makes you believe they are the character, but sometimes, if they make you believe too well, it becomes impossible to see them as anyone else — and that turned out to be the case for many of the actors on this list. A significant chunk of them have even been nominated for and sometimes even won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, only to find that the same energy couldn't be duplicated in other parts less perfectly tailored to their skills. Some struggled because of industrywide racial stereotypes limiting their opportunities, while others may have been limited in range to begin with and were incredibly lucky to find the one part that really worked.

A few of these "one-hit wonders" did not remain so forever and should serve as models of perseverance. Others milked their brief moment for everything it was worth. For whatever reason, here are 15 actors who were hugely successful in one or two movies, and then struggled to find equivalent acting work thereafter.