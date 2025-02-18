The World's Worst Movie Director Is Picking The Stupidest Fight Ever With Warner Bros.

Armie Hammer's big comeback will see him team up with Uwe Boll for a movie called "The Dark Knight," which is about a vigilante who takes the law into his own hands to combat crime. Sound familiar? Well, don't worry, as the disgraced actor and world's worst movie director aren't remaking Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Batman movie of the same name. However, that reportedly hasn't stopped Warner Bros. Discovery from sending Boll a cease and desist letter ... though you probably won't be shocked to learn that the director famed for literally fighting his critics in a boxing ring has no intention of backing down.

"DC and Warner already contacted and said I can't use the title. I understand that but I told them, 'Guys, remember 'Rampage,' the Rock movie? You used my title," Boll revealed on "The Uwe Boll Podcast Network" (via World of Reel). "The fact that they did that, and called me for permission, they could show gratefulness and say, listen it's not a Batman movie and you can use the title."

Of course, Boll is referring to the big, ridiculous Dwayne Johnson action vehicle "Rampage," itself an adaptation of the video game property of the same name that predates Boll's 2009 vigilante flick by 23 years. Regardless of that fact, however, Boll is refusing to change the title of "The Dark Knight," and he wants WBD to know his true feelings about Batman.