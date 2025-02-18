The World's Worst Movie Director Is Picking The Stupidest Fight Ever With Warner Bros.
Armie Hammer's big comeback will see him team up with Uwe Boll for a movie called "The Dark Knight," which is about a vigilante who takes the law into his own hands to combat crime. Sound familiar? Well, don't worry, as the disgraced actor and world's worst movie director aren't remaking Christopher Nolan's acclaimed Batman movie of the same name. However, that reportedly hasn't stopped Warner Bros. Discovery from sending Boll a cease and desist letter ... though you probably won't be shocked to learn that the director famed for literally fighting his critics in a boxing ring has no intention of backing down.
"DC and Warner already contacted and said I can't use the title. I understand that but I told them, 'Guys, remember 'Rampage,' the Rock movie? You used my title," Boll revealed on "The Uwe Boll Podcast Network" (via World of Reel). "The fact that they did that, and called me for permission, they could show gratefulness and say, listen it's not a Batman movie and you can use the title."
Of course, Boll is referring to the big, ridiculous Dwayne Johnson action vehicle "Rampage," itself an adaptation of the video game property of the same name that predates Boll's 2009 vigilante flick by 23 years. Regardless of that fact, however, Boll is refusing to change the title of "The Dark Knight," and he wants WBD to know his true feelings about Batman.
Uwe Boll isn't a fan of Batman
Uwe Boll's "The Dark Knight" isn't a superhero movie, and he insists that it won't be confused with Christopher Nolan's 2008 DC blockbuster. According to the maligned director, his flick will be a violent actioner that addresses migrants who carry out sexual assaults and knife crimes in Europe, and Armie Hammer's character will presumably be the white knight who steps up and saves the day. Similar to "Rampage" and "Assault on Wall Street," this movie will see Boll at his most dangerously twisted and political, and no one can blame Warner Bros. Discovery for wanting zero association with it.
What's more, Boll picked more fights with WBD by seemingly agreeing with Martin Scorsese's position in the superhero movie debate, as he went on to make his true feelings about DC movies known. In his own words:
"Most of the DC and Marvel films suck. They're too long and with endless CGI, and everything is fake and the stories suck. Especially Batman, how many Batman's do we want to watch? They suck."
Everyone can finally rest easily knowing Boll's position on Batman and superhero movies, even though he probably wants to capitalize on the name value of Nolan's hit movie. It remains to be seen if there will be any legal drama between the director and Warner Bros. Discovery, but it's also possible that Boll will challenge David Zaslav to a boxing match for the rights to the "Dark Knight" title.
