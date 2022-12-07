An Alita: Battle Angel Sequel Could Actually Happen, According To Producer Jon Landau

If an "Alita: Battle Angel" sequel really is in the works — which, based on the aforementioned comments from Landau, it'd be hard to imagine it isn't — we can probably expect the story to pick up right where it left off at the end of the first film. After the tragic death of Alita's love Hugo, Alita is determined to make her way to Zalem to confront the ever-powerful Nova once and for all. Audiences will remember that Nova made a very brief appearance at the end of the first film, and his character is played by the always delightful Edward Norton. If a sequel really is on the horizon, we can expect to see a whole lot more of Norton in this role, as well as the mysterious city of Zalem up close and personal.

I, for one, am looking forward to more killer rollerball sequences and just general badassery from Alita as she proves that she is definitely not a cyborg anyone wants to mess with. And if you're looking to return to Alita's world sooner rather than later, always remember that you can read the manga written by Yukito Kushiro that the film is based on. Hopefully though, Alita fans won't have to wait much longer — or fly any more banners — to see the fate of this rollerball champion play out on screen once again.