John Wick 4 Was Originally 4 Hours Long, And The Director Was Worried

Much has been made about the runtime of "John Wick: Chapter 4" in the lead up to the film's release. While the first three entries in the series were tight, two-ish hour action extravaganzas, director Chad Stahelski has delivered a monster 169-minute return for Keanu Reeves' expert assassin. Yep, nearly three hours of Mr. Wick doing his thing. But as we've now learned, the original cut of the film was far longer, and the filmmakers really had to work to get it down to something releasable.

Stahelski and the film's editor, Nathan Orloff, recently spoke with the folks at IndieWire, and during the conversation, the director revealed that the first cut they assembled was damn near four hours long. "To be really honest with you, zero was planned out. Our first cut was three hours and 45 minutes, and it felt like three hours and 45 minutes. We were like, 'Ih, we're so screwed,'" Stahelski explained. So, how did they manage to get it down to what audiences will see in theaters? A painful process of compression. Orloff had this to say about it: