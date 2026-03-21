How Scientifically Accurate Is Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."

These days, every popular author has that "thing" they're most famous for, especially when it comes to any film or television adaptations of their work. Colleen Hoover is going to craft the most melodramatic romance imaginable (and the box office will thank her for it). George R.R. Martin? He's the guy you go to for incredible world-building details, clever subversions of the fantasy genre, and the adrenaline-fueled thrills of eventually outpacing the source material because he's still (allegedly) writing them. As for science fiction fans, "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" writer Andy Weir has firmly established himself as the leading voice in "hard sci-fi" — someone who strives for a remarkable amount of scientific accuracy at the core of his stories.

With directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller's definitive cinematic take on "Project Hail Mary" finally rocketing into theaters, moviegoers experiencing this for the very first time may be wondering whether we have another "Interstellar" on our hands. Thanks to some impressive attention to detail, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi film accurately redefined our conception of what black holes look like (so to speak, that is, since space nerds know we can't actually "see" black holes with our puny human eyes) before scientists even confirmed this for themselves. Could Lord, Miller, and "Project Hail Mary" screenwriter Drew Goddard pull off something similar?

The answer is ... kind of, yeah! "Project Hail Mary" throws some seriously heady concepts at mainstream audiences, from aliens to dying stars to Einstein's theory of relativity. Neither Weir nor the filmmakers are averse to bending the laws of physics (sometimes literally) for the purposes of a more entertaining narrative. But, incredibly enough, there's still quite a lot of truth to be found in "Project Hail Mary."