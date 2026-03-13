Steven Spielberg Thinks Aliens Are Among Us, Thanks Obama For Free Disclosure Day Hype [SXSW]
Whenever Steven Spielberg looks to the skies and ponders whether intelligent life is lurking out there in the cosmos, we tend to get a cinematic classic. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" aren't just two of his finest films; they're two of the greatest movies ever made. It pleases me to no end to know that he got his intergalactic thinking cap on again.
Spielberg's "Disclosure Day," which centers on the long-kept secret about alien life on Earth that can no longer be kept silent (thus endangering the lives of the people behind the link), is due in theaters on June 12, 2026. The trailers for "Disclosure Day" we've seen thus far tease a world in which extraterrestrials have walked and worked among us for quite some time. The U.S. government evidently knows this and will go so far as to kill to keep this civilization-altering information from becoming public knowledge.
The final shot of the latest trailer seems to depict a UFO descending out of the clouds, which, of course, calls to mind the arrival of the mothership in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." According to a on-stage conversation with Sean Fennessey today at the South by Southwest festival, Spielberg confirmed that recent developments dating back to 2017 inspired him to return to the alien subject. While discussing what in particular reignited his interest (and thanking former President Obama for some unexpected publicity), he let loose a stunning admission. He believes there are aliens among us on Earth right now.
Disclosure Day was inspired by Spielberg's sneaking suspicion that we are not alone
I consider myself a UFO skeptic who yearns to be proven wrong, so I was excited when, in 2017, The New York Times ran an article by Helene Cooper, Ralph Blumenthal and Leslie Kean detailing an incident wherein an F/A-18 took off from the USS Nimitz and encountered, according to the airmen who witnessed and recorded it, "an object that accelerated like nothing I've ever seen." This revelation unleashed a spate of documentaries about similar uncanny encounters. There have been many attempts to shoot down these claims, but the official explanations from the military occasionally carry a whiff of desperation.
These events ultimately compelled Spielberg to concoct the story for "Disclosure Day" in 2023 (which he then handed over to screenwriter David Koepp). Now that the film is coming out, Spielberg is expressing his personal beliefs about alien life elsewhere in the cosmos.
First, he thanked Obama for going on record saying, "They're real." "This is so great for 'Disclosure Day,'" he said. Spielberg continued, "[Obama] stepped back the comment, and said what he believes in is the cosmos, which everyone should believe in because no one should ever think that we are the only intelligent civilization in the entire universe."
Then Spielberg took it a step further. "I don't know more than any of you do, but I have a very strong, sneaking suspicion that we are not alone here on Earth right now. And I made a movie about that." How long have they been here? He thinks anywhere from 80 years to 2,000 years. Again, he's not going on exclusive information. This is gut (and, I think, his heart) speaking. If anyone can get me believing in the presence of extraterrestrial life on Earth, it's Mr. "E.T."
"Disclosure Day" arrives in theaters on June 12, 2026