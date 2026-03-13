Steven Spielberg Thinks Aliens Are Among Us, Thanks Obama For Free Disclosure Day Hype [SXSW]

Whenever Steven Spielberg looks to the skies and ponders whether intelligent life is lurking out there in the cosmos, we tend to get a cinematic classic. "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" aren't just two of his finest films; they're two of the greatest movies ever made. It pleases me to no end to know that he got his intergalactic thinking cap on again.

Spielberg's "Disclosure Day," which centers on the long-kept secret about alien life on Earth that can no longer be kept silent (thus endangering the lives of the people behind the link), is due in theaters on June 12, 2026. The trailers for "Disclosure Day" we've seen thus far tease a world in which extraterrestrials have walked and worked among us for quite some time. The U.S. government evidently knows this and will go so far as to kill to keep this civilization-altering information from becoming public knowledge.

The final shot of the latest trailer seems to depict a UFO descending out of the clouds, which, of course, calls to mind the arrival of the mothership in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." According to a on-stage conversation with Sean Fennessey today at the South by Southwest festival, Spielberg confirmed that recent developments dating back to 2017 inspired him to return to the alien subject. While discussing what in particular reignited his interest (and thanking former President Obama for some unexpected publicity), he let loose a stunning admission. He believes there are aliens among us on Earth right now.