Disclosure Day Trailer: Steven Spielberg's New Sci-Fi Movie Reveals Earth-Shattering Conspiracy

World governments hiding top-secret information from the masses? Everyday whistleblowers forced to step up and take a courageous stand? The impending threat of aliens actually making contact with Earth? Sounds like a normal Tuesday in our own absurd reality, though this understandably brings the entire planet to a halt in "Disclosure Day." Director Steven Spielberg's grand return to the science fiction genre and to the friendly confines of the summer blockbuster (which he, of course, helped invent in the first place) have made his latest feature feel like another can't-miss event in the making.

Barely over a month after dropping the Super Bowl trailer on us, Universal has released another new glimpse of "Disclosure Day" in the form of over two and a half minutes of footage. Spoiler-phobes might be inclined to sit this one out, but everyone else can enjoy a blast of footage that really dives deep into the conspiratorial nature of this upcoming film. Stars Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt take center stage in their efforts to understand exactly what they seem to be caught in the middle of — nothing short of first contact with extraterrestrials. Given Spielberg's expertise in this topic, it's safe to say we're in for an absolute treat.

Check out the trailer above!