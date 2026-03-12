Disclosure Day Trailer: Steven Spielberg's New Sci-Fi Movie Reveals Earth-Shattering Conspiracy
World governments hiding top-secret information from the masses? Everyday whistleblowers forced to step up and take a courageous stand? The impending threat of aliens actually making contact with Earth? Sounds like a normal Tuesday in our own absurd reality, though this understandably brings the entire planet to a halt in "Disclosure Day." Director Steven Spielberg's grand return to the science fiction genre and to the friendly confines of the summer blockbuster (which he, of course, helped invent in the first place) have made his latest feature feel like another can't-miss event in the making.
Barely over a month after dropping the Super Bowl trailer on us, Universal has released another new glimpse of "Disclosure Day" in the form of over two and a half minutes of footage. Spoiler-phobes might be inclined to sit this one out, but everyone else can enjoy a blast of footage that really dives deep into the conspiratorial nature of this upcoming film. Stars Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt take center stage in their efforts to understand exactly what they seem to be caught in the middle of — nothing short of first contact with extraterrestrials. Given Spielberg's expertise in this topic, it's safe to say we're in for an absolute treat.
Check out the trailer above!
Things get trippy for Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt, and Colin Firth in Disclosure Day
We still don't have the clearest picture of what director Steven Spielberg and frequent screenwriter David Koepp have in store for us with "Disclosure Day," but this latest full-length trailer certainly goes a long way towards filling in the gaps. Josh O'Connor stars as a whistleblower who gets his hands on the highly-sensitive information that, yes, we're not alone in the universe. As we've seen throughout the marketing thus far, Emily Blunt is a weatherperson who finds herself making news for precisely the wrong reasons: uttering complete "gibberish" on live television that, according to O'Connor's character, may not be gibberish after all. Add in Colin Firth as a creepy, blue-eyed authority figure using some seriously trippy tech, and we're completely sold on whatever this movie is selling.
It's already turning out to be a big year for Spielberg. He's coming off his latest Best Picture nod for producing "Hamnet," but that may have just been the appetizer for the main course of "Disclosure Day." In addition to O'Connor, Blunt, and Firth, the blockbuster also stars Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo, and plenty more names yet to be revealed. This represents Spielberg's long-awaited return to the summer blockbuster corridor, which he hasn't revisited since 2018's "Ready Player One." In fact, it's somewhat startling to realize that this is Spielberg's first directorial effort in four years following his semi-autobiographical "The Fabelmans" in 2022. But if there's anything this new trailer is telling us, it's this: Expect the unexpected, folks.
"Disclosure Day" invades theaters June 12, 2026.