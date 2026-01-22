Steven Spielberg's Latest Best Picture Nomination Just Landed Him An Oscars Record
Steven Spielberg may not have directed any movies in 2025, but that hasn't stopped him from (potentially) landing some Oscars gold, anyway. Although his last feature film was "The Fabelmans" in 2022 and his next is set to arrive later this year with "Disclosure Day," he also had a hand in bringing another awards darling to life this past year. The tearjerker Shakespeare dramatization "Hamnet," directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Paul Mescal and Best Actress nominee Jessie Buckley, has been a steady presence at prior awards ceremonies and built up a strong sense of momentum heading into this morning's Academy Awards announcements. That's paid off to the tune of eight total nominations, but don't sleep on the personal record this also set for The Beard himself.
In addition to his prolific directing work, Spielberg has had a knack for producing a number of films that have gone on to earn all sorts of awards attention. Most of those were due to his own movies, of course, but he now has Zhao to thank for this latest achievement. As a result of the exceptionally strong showing by "Hamnet," particularly its nomination for Best Picture, our greatest living director can now add another feather to his cap. Spielberg had already been the current record-holder for the most Best Picture nominations as a producer with a baker's dozen, and now he's extended his own record to a whopping 14 with "Hamnet" (with one win for "Schindler's List"), as pointed out by the official social media account for TCM. Producer Scott Rudin comes in a distant second with nine, while outgoing Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has eight.
Yet while some producing credits can be strictly for financial reasons or in name only, the same can't be said for Spielberg's contributions to "Hamnet."
Steven Spielberg played a large role in championing Hamnet
It takes a village to make any movie and ultimately bring it across the finish line, with the lion's share of credit going to writer and director Chloé Zhao in this particular case, but Steven Spielberg deserves his fair share of flowers for setting "Hamnet" up for success in the first place. The retelling of Shakespeare's family tragedy and how it influenced the creation of his world-famous play "Hamlet" wouldn't have received nearly as much acclaim without Zhao's fingerprints all over it. But what if this project never came to Zhao to begin with? After pulling off an upset at the Golden Globes earlier this month (as chronicled by Vanity Fair), Spielberg used his acceptance speech to reveal that he's actually indebted to another visionary talent: Sam Mendes, who put the 2020 "Hamnet" novel by author Maggie O'Farrell on his radar.
From there, well, let's allow Spielberg to explain the rest. During the Los Angeles premiere of "Hamnet" in November of last year, he introduced the film and explained his role in championing Zhao (via The Hollywood Reporter):
"Directors are always searching for stories to tell, but sometimes the story tells us which director it wants to belong to. Chloé Zhao was the director that Maggie O'Farrell's book 'Hamnet' found its way to and there was no other choice that could have possibly been made in the world. They found their way to each other, the book and Chloé. They were made for each other. The power of empathy, which is Chloé's superpower, made this match inevitable."
Even with a role as simple as bringing in Zhao to direct this project, Spielberg helped influence what will go down as one of the best films in 2025.