Steven Spielberg's Latest Best Picture Nomination Just Landed Him An Oscars Record

Steven Spielberg may not have directed any movies in 2025, but that hasn't stopped him from (potentially) landing some Oscars gold, anyway. Although his last feature film was "The Fabelmans" in 2022 and his next is set to arrive later this year with "Disclosure Day," he also had a hand in bringing another awards darling to life this past year. The tearjerker Shakespeare dramatization "Hamnet," directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Paul Mescal and Best Actress nominee Jessie Buckley, has been a steady presence at prior awards ceremonies and built up a strong sense of momentum heading into this morning's Academy Awards announcements. That's paid off to the tune of eight total nominations, but don't sleep on the personal record this also set for The Beard himself.

In addition to his prolific directing work, Spielberg has had a knack for producing a number of films that have gone on to earn all sorts of awards attention. Most of those were due to his own movies, of course, but he now has Zhao to thank for this latest achievement. As a result of the exceptionally strong showing by "Hamnet," particularly its nomination for Best Picture, our greatest living director can now add another feather to his cap. Spielberg had already been the current record-holder for the most Best Picture nominations as a producer with a baker's dozen, and now he's extended his own record to a whopping 14 with "Hamnet" (with one win for "Schindler's List"), as pointed out by the official social media account for TCM. Producer Scott Rudin comes in a distant second with nine, while outgoing Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has eight.

Yet while some producing credits can be strictly for financial reasons or in name only, the same can't be said for Spielberg's contributions to "Hamnet."