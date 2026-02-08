Disclosure Day Super Bowl Trailer Reunites Steven Spielberg And Aliens Again

Steven Spielberg got very personal with his last movie, 2022's semi-autobiography/therapy session "The Fabelmans." Now, he's making something else familiar to him: an alien first contact movie.

Will "Disclosure Day" fall more on the optimistic depiction of extraterrestrials like in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"? Or will it be terrifying like Spielberg's 2005 adaptation of "War of the Worlds," one of the scariest blockbusters ever? The "Disclosure Day" marketing so far leaves room for either option.

The teaser offers glimpses of the movie's star-studded cast, including Josh O'Connor (who last year played lead in the darkest "Knives Out" mystery yet, "Wake Up Dead Man"), Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo, and Colin Firth. Certain dialogue also hints at the reason for that title, "Disclosure Day" — it appears that someone (the U.S. government and/or several world governments?) already knew about the aliens, and O'Connor's character intends to disclose what they knew.

"People have a right to know the truth," O'Connor professes. "If you do this, there's no undoing it," Colin Firth's character says, while Colman Domingo's character observes: "There will be no other day like tomorrow."

A motif during the teaser is close-ups of people's eye pupils growing in size. Between that and a character asking, "Are they people?", could the aliens have been living disguised as humans?

Hints of the aliens' power or influence are shown with sections of a wheat field folding down to leave an alien shape. Water also bursts from a sewer onto a road and moves with its own will. The teaser concludes with a glimpse of an alien ship parting through the clouds; it looks like it might be a classic flying saucer, but it's obscured just enough we can't tell.

"Disclosure Day" is scheduled for theatrical release on June 12, 2026.