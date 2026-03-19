Where Have You Seen All The Project Hail Mary Crew Members Before?

One of the most-anticipated sci-fi movies of 2026 is upon us. Hailing from directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("21 Jump Street," "The LEGO Movie"), "Project Hail Mary" is now in theaters. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Andy Weir, it's arguably the first true blue blockbuster of the year. And thus far, it hasn't disappointed.

Ryan Gosling stars in what /Film's Ethan Anderton has called one of the best sci-fi movies ever. It's that good. "Project Hail Mary" centers on Ryland Grace (Gosling), a science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no memory of how he got there. However, he quickly realizes he must use all of his knowledge to save Earth from destruction.

Gosling is an A-list star who needs no introduction, from his Oscar-nominated role in the blockbuster "Barbie" to his work in "La La Land" and everything in between. But what about the crew members (and the actors behind them) supporting Ryland on his quest to save humanity in Gosling's latest cinematic effort? We're going to take a deeper look at the supporting ensemble in "Project Hail Mary," letting you know why they might look familiar and where you've seen them before. Let's get into it.