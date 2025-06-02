Marvel's Worst-Rated TV Show Sits At 11% On Rotten Tomatoes

I'm old enough to remember the 2014 press release wherein Marvel Studios announced all their films for their then-upcoming "Phase Three." The phase, as it was announced at the time, was to consist of "Captain America: Civil War" (May 6, 2016), "Doctor Strange" (November 4, 2016), "Guardians of the Galaxy 2" (May 5, 2017), "Thor: Ragnarok" (July 17, 2017), "Black Panther" (November 3, 2017), "Avengers: Infinity War – Part I" (May of 2018), "Captain Marvel" (July 26, 2018), and "Inhumans" (November 2, 2018). The phase would climax with "Avengers: Infinity War – Part II" in May of 2019.

As Phase Three progressed, Marvel worked out a deal with Sony to make a Spider-Man movie, and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" was shoved into the lineup, released on July 7, 2017. This pushed back the "Thor," "Black Panther," and "Captain Marvel" movies. Phase Three also ended up adding "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home" to the roster, and changed the title of the climax movie to "Avengers: Endgame." It seems the 2014 press release was only 70% correct.

Most notably, "Inhumans" was crowded out entirely. The planned film was eventually adapted into a TV series that was intended to overlap with all the films and TV shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The man who oversaw the Netflix series "Iron Fist," Scott Buck, was hired to be the showrunner, and an all-new story, completely separate from the planned movie, was written. The series finally debuted on ABC on September 29, 2017 (ahead of its original theatrical schedule).

But the "Inhumans" TV series was instantly rejected by audiences, attracting no one. Critics hated the awful, awful show, earning it a mere 11% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 47 reviews). That's enough to make it the worst-rated show in Marvel TV history.