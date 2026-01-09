Hulu Is Streaming The Perfect Show For Peaky Blinders Fans – And You've Probably Never Heard Of It

Give Steven Knight this much credit: He knows exactly what he likes, and he's sticking to it. The acclaimed writer and director (of "Locke" and "Spencer" fame, not to mention the next James Bond film) is most well-known for his work on "Peaky Blinders," the gangster series set in the mud-addled cobblestones of early 1900s Birmingham. Well, did you know that he quietly created an entirely new show cut from a near-identical cloth, set nearby in the East End of London and only a few decades removed from when Tommy Shelby's empire rose to prominence? (Also, while both are loosely based on actual history, it's worth noting that neither show is actually connected to the other.)

"A Thousand Blows" premiered on Hulu last year and follows two interwoven storylines: one involving the steely Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), the leader of an all-women criminal group known as the Forty Elephants, and another focusing on the rivalry between Steven Graham's local heavy Sugar Goodson and Jamaican newcomer Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) circling one another in a heated, bare-knuckle boxing tournament. But, perhaps as a result of its fairly unheralded (though no less talented) cast and meager six episode count, the series didn't leave much of an impact outside of its core viewership — certainly nothing on the level of "Peaky Blinders."

The recent premiere of the show's excellent second season seems to have given way to similar results ... but, for those in the know, "A Thousand Blows" has quietly transformed into a sleeper pick for one of the best series currently streaming. Whether you're a "Peaky Blinders" fan or simply someone craving some well-executed drama with an ensemble all at the top of their games, there's something for everyone here. Get on board while you can, folks.