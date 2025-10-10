10 Best Disney Plus And Hulu TV Shows Of 2025 (So Far)

When a film universe is brought to television, it has the added challenge of holding fans' attention spans for an entire season. If it doesn't grab them in a satisfying way, they may step out and never return. Thankfully, there were no such problems with Noah Hawley's long-anticipated "Alien: Earth," which had me gagging for the next episode like it was regular old terrestrial television again.

I was initially a little dubious about the show after Ridley Scott's over-explaining in "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant," but Hawley does an incredible job of expanding the universe in fascinating directions and introducing ghastly new creatures, all while remaining faithful to what made Ridley Scott and James Cameron's first two movies so special. The show even manages to pull off the unthinkable, giving us a beady little critter that manages to upstage the iconic Xenomorph.

It isn't totally perfect, however. The standout flashback episode "In Space, No One..." is a gripping piece of work that ranks alongside "Alien" and "Aliens" as the best entries in the franchise, but dropping it into the middle of the season gave the last few episodes a lot to live up to. Indeed, the concluding chapters felt a little rushed and underwhelming by comparison, as Hawley's directors had an awful lot of stuff to crack through satisfactorily before the cliffhanger finale.

Nevertheless, thanks to an appealing cast, assured direction, and stunning production design, "Alien: Earth" has positioned itself as a superior prequel series to rival the best of what other networks have to offer. I can't wait to see what happens next, especially what that eyeball thing has up its tentacle. (Lee Adams)