The Worst Marvel Cinematic Universe TV Show, According To Rotten Tomatoes

"Welcome to the MCU. You're joining at a bit of a low point," says the Merc with the Mouth aka Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) in "Deadpool & Wolverine." He's not wrong. Most would agree the Marvel Cinematic Universe suffered a drop-off in quality in the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame," with some of the franchise's Disney+ series, in particular, being met with immense criticism. Admittedly, some of that stemmed from a toxic fandom that just couldn't abide by, say, the visual of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) twerking with Megan Thee Stallion in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." However, the lowest rated MCU Disney+ show on Rotten Tomatoes is one that just about everyone agrees would be better forgotten.

Yep, despite having the star power of Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, and British national treasure, Olivia Colman, "Secret Invasion" wound up becoming the worst-reviewed MCU series released thus far. (And before you ask: infamously poorly-reviewed shows from the now-defunct Marvel Television like "Inhumans" and "Helstrom" aren't strictly considered canon to the MCU.) Earning a measly 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, critics agreed that this limp spy and Skrull story didn't bring the kind of tension and espionage action that was promised, and served as a woeful exit for key characters in the franchise like Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). A lot went wrong with "Secret Invasion," but perhaps its biggest sin was ending on a brain-breaking note when it came to setting up the future of a part-time Avenger in the MCU.