How Long Has Rhodey Been A Skrull In The MCU? An Investigation

This article contains spoilers for the finale of "Secret Invasion."

After months and months of anticipation for what Marvel would do with one of the most thrilling storylines to ever grace comics, "Secret Invasion" has officially come to an end — not with a franchise-shaking bang, unfortunately, but more of a deflating whimper. The noticeably rushed final episode may have wrapped a neat and tidy bow on what was promised to be a sprawling and impossibly complicated plot involving Skrulls taking the Earth as their own home, but viewers were still left with a number of questions and loose ends. Perhaps the biggest of them has to do with one Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), who was revealed a few weeks back to be a Skrull in disguise. That twist certainly lines up with his much more antagonistic personality in the series (although, in retrospect, it also puts his heartfelt conversation with Fury about being Black men in America in a much different and more uncomfortable light), but naturally, that's led fans to wonder:

Exactly how long has Rhodey been walking around with a shapeshifting alien wearing his skin like a designer suit?

We ran into a similar concern when the series premiere pulled the same stunt with Martin Freeman's Everett Ross, but the finale includes at least one possible hint that Rhodey has been impersonated by a Skrull for even longer than fans might have assumed. Even more than that, Marvel President Kevin Feige has previously gone on record saying the same thing, inviting viewers to go back and carefully watch past appearances throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe for actions and behavior that, looking back with the benefit of hindsight, doesn't fully line up with the Rhodey we've come to know and love. We have ... several questions.