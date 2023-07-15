Secret Invasion Spotlights The Awkwardness Of Skrulls Doing Blackface

This article contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" up to episode 4, "Beloved."

The Skrulls have been getting up to some pretty problematic antics in Marvel's "Secret Invasion." Kidnapping people, stealing their memories, and secretly replacing them? Problematic. Trying to kill the president? Problematic. Detonating bombs in a crowded square, killing thousands of people? Really problematic, guys.

But while the global politics stakes of the series don't feel particularly impactful (last week's episode brought Earth within seconds of nuclear warfare and the threat never really had any gravity to it), "Secret Invasion" has been drawing attention to the complex implications of a reptilian race of shapeshifters taking over human identities. Specifically: does a Skrull "simming" a Black person count as blackface?

Though the concept of blackface centers on extremely caricatured and racist performances, from 19th century minstrel shows to 21st century sketch comedy shows, the definition broadly covers any instance of someone who isn't Black attempting to falsely present themselves as such. Therefore, aliens shapeshifting in order to impersonate Black characters, and being played by Black actors in those scenes, isn't something that most people would immediately associate with the concept of blackface. Nonetheless, "Secret Invasion" has subtly but very deliberately lampshaded the issue through Nick Fury's (Samuel L. Jackson) interactions with his supposed ally, Colonel James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle).