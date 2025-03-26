Daredevil: Born Again Episode 5 Does Something Marvel's Streaming Shows Forgot How To Do

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.

Episode 5 of Marvel Studios' "Daredevil: Born Again" is set on St. Patrick's Day; it opens with a quick-cut montage of New York City bustling with green spirit, set to a cover of "The Rocky Road to Dublin." The episode's March 25 premiere date missed the actual holiday by a week, but it still gives Marvel fans a lovely gift. The episode takes a break from Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) to focus only on Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), who doesn't need his Daredevil costume to fight crime.

A quick recap: Matt is at a bank, seeking a loan for his firm Murdock & McDuffie. He leaves empty-handed, but when he's not even a block down the road, an Irish bank robber named Devlin (Cillian O'Sullivan) and his crew break in, wielding colored masks and assault rifles. They're using the holiday as cover for their heist; on St. Patrick's Day, you'd have to go to Boston to find a police force more understaffed than the NYPD.

Hearing the robbery thanks to his enhanced senses, Matt purposefully walks back into the bank. The episode plays out similarly to robbery/hostage thriller films like Spike Lee's "Inside Man," but this time it's one of the hostages that takes the robbers down.

In doing so, "Daredevil: Born Again" delivers a truly standalone and self-contained episode. There's nothing more to the episode beyond this simple premise, but there doesn't need to be. There is a beginning, middle, and end. The episode begins with Matt sitting at the desk of assistant bank manager Yusuf Khan (Mohan Kapur), and it ends with our hero back at that desk, sneakily returning the diamond the robbers were after. That scene ties a satisfying knot instead of begging that you instantly watch the next episode.

Now, there are some eye-rolling Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-ins in the episode. (Mr. Khan is the father of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, and the show makes sure you know that.) But otherwise, "Born Again" just did something too few streaming programs do: Actual episodic storytelling.