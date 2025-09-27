Marvel Zombies Gives Marvel's Best Villain Something You Never See In The MCU

Beware the Queen of the Dead: This article contains spoilers for "Marvel Zombies" season 1, episode 4.

"WandaVision" sent Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) down a dark path, and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" finished her transition into a tragic but fearsomely powerful villain. Now, after the events of that movie sent her chilling under the Wundagore Mountain, Wanda has returned for "Marvel Zombies." Specifically, the series features a sparkling new alternate-universe version of the character in the form of the zombie-controlling Queen of the Dead, an antagonist who's both strong enough to take on an Infinity Stone-powered Hulk and petty enough to jump scare anyone whenever the opportunity arises (which is surprisingly often).

If we count Wanda's stint on "WandaVision" as a villain turn (which we absolutely should, since she's the force who has locked the town of Westview into a hellish sitcom existence and puppeteers everyone), this marks her third go-round as the overarching antagonist in an MCU project. This is a franchise first, since Tom Hiddleston's Loki ("Thor" and "The Avengers"), Josh Brolin's Thanos ("Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame"), Jonathan Majors' Kang variants ("Loki" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"), and James Spader's Ultron ("Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "What If...") can only boast two projects apiece. What's more, she's been a markedly different villain every time: A sympathetic, secret one on "WandaVision," a possessed determinator and an occasional stalking horror menace in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and a duplicitous lich queen who controls an army of the dead and eyes the Infinity Stones on "Marvel Zombies."

However, all of that is just icing on Wanda's biggest achievement: In "Marvel Zombies," she gets to win. A complete, unadulterated victory is virtually unheard-of for an MCU villain, which is yet another reason to crown Wanda as the best antagonist the mega-franchise has seen to date.