Practical Magic 2 Conjures Original Stars For A Magical Sequel

Warner Bros. has been mining its archives to lean more heavily into franchises as of late. In that way, the notion of an enduring '90s favorite getting a sequel doesn't seem all that surprising, especially since Bullock and Kidman are coming aboard. Their star power grew significantly in the years following the release of the original film. If the studio can pair the duo with a couple of up-and-coming stars, it's not too difficult to see this working out on paper.

It is worth pointing out that "Practical Magic" wasn't exactly a hit in its day. It wasn't embraced critically and was also expensive to make, boasting a budget between $60 and $75 million. It also only pulled in $68 million at the box office, which would be considered a flop by anyone's calculations. But the movie came out at a time when home video was still very strong, and the film also enjoyed a nice life on cable, not to mention streaming. "Hocus Pocus" went from flop to beloved cult classic. Why can't the same happen to "Practical Magic"?

As for whether or not any other cast members from the original will return remains to be seen. Evan Rachel Wood previously indicated in 2018 that she would come back for a sequel. Wood played Bullock's daughter in the original. This sounds like it's in the relatively early stages so we'll have to see how it all shakes out in the coming months. Stay tuned.

"Practical Magic 2" does not currently have a release date.