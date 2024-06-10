Practical Magic 2 Conjures Original Stars For A Magical Sequel
One would be forgiven for not including a "Practical Magic 2" announcement on their 2024 Hollywood bingo card because, frankly, it's a little unexpected. Be that as it may, that's precisely what's happening as Warner Bros. has confirmed that a follow-up to the 1998 Halloween season favorite is indeed in the works. What's more, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are both in talks to reprise their roles in the sequel.
The news was announced by Warner Bros. on TikTok (you can check out the video below). According to Variety, Akiva Goldsman ("I Am Legend") is set to write the screenplay, with Bullock and Kidman expected to produce in addition to starring. Denise Di Novi is also on board as a producer. No word yet on who will wind up in the director's chair, but Griffin Dunne helmed the original, which was based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel. Worth noting is the fact that a "Practical Magic" prequel series was at one point in development for HBO Max (before it simply became Max). It seems that has been abandoned in favor of a more proper sequel.
The original film centers on Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) who are born into a magical family, and have mostly avoided witchcraft. When Gillian's vicious boyfriend Jimmy (Goran Visnjic) dies unexpectedly, that all changes in a hurry. The police begin to grow suspicious as the sisters attempt to resurrect Jimmy, unwittingly injecting his corpse with an evil spirit that threatens to end their family line. Magical, witchy chaos ensues.
Does a Practical Magic sequel make sense?
Warner Bros. has been mining its archives to lean more heavily into franchises as of late. In that way, the notion of an enduring '90s favorite getting a sequel doesn't seem all that surprising, especially since Bullock and Kidman are coming aboard. Their star power grew significantly in the years following the release of the original film. If the studio can pair the duo with a couple of up-and-coming stars, it's not too difficult to see this working out on paper.
It is worth pointing out that "Practical Magic" wasn't exactly a hit in its day. It wasn't embraced critically and was also expensive to make, boasting a budget between $60 and $75 million. It also only pulled in $68 million at the box office, which would be considered a flop by anyone's calculations. But the movie came out at a time when home video was still very strong, and the film also enjoyed a nice life on cable, not to mention streaming. "Hocus Pocus" went from flop to beloved cult classic. Why can't the same happen to "Practical Magic"?
As for whether or not any other cast members from the original will return remains to be seen. Evan Rachel Wood previously indicated in 2018 that she would come back for a sequel. Wood played Bullock's daughter in the original. This sounds like it's in the relatively early stages so we'll have to see how it all shakes out in the coming months. Stay tuned.
"Practical Magic 2" does not currently have a release date.